WIVB
Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28
President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for western New York as the state deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, freeing up federal resources and directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts.
WIVB
‘We were at the mercy of Mother Nature,’ local officials stress difficulty of storm cleanup
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an update early Monday afternoon, local officials acknowledged the assistance from other cities and counties in the state and stressed the importance of keeping roads clear so plows and other emergency personnel can get through. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Routes 5, 190, 219 and...
WIVB
Four strangers drive from Florida to Ohio together after canceled flights
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ‘Twas the travel nightmare before Christmas. With all the canceled flights lighting up the flight status monitors at Tampa International Airport like a tree, four strangers decided to take matters into their own hands. It started when one flight from Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland,...
