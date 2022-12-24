CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left one person dead in West Ashley. The driver of a Nissan car was traveling north on Etiwan Drive when, at around 6 a.m., he crashed into a ditch near Melrose Drive, according to CCSO. More than three hours later, a witness happened upon the scene and alerted authorities.

