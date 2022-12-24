ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

wbtw.com

The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
multihousingnews.com

South Carolina Storage Facility Changes Hands

The 547-unit property was completed in 2019. CubeSmart Self Storage, a 66,875-square-foot facility in Moncks Corner, S.C., has changed hands. Regional storage developer Tridas Properties sold the asset to a Philadelphia-based, privately held self-storage investment company. According to Berkeley County records, the facility traded for $11 million and Skymar Capital...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
counton2.com

Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

8-year-old Jonah Burton dies from rare brain cancer on Christmas Eve

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Jonah Burton, an 8-year-old from Aynor who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the post reads. Jonah’s mother posted the following announcement to the Facebook page. “Jonah gained his angel […]
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left one person dead in West Ashley. The driver of a Nissan car was traveling north on Etiwan Drive when, at around 6 a.m., he crashed into a ditch near Melrose Drive, according to CCSO. More than three hours later, a witness happened upon the scene and alerted authorities.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

New building codes take stricter standards beyond the beachfront

New building codes that local governments must adopt by Jan. 1 will extend the construction standards required along the beachfront to be used for buildings farther inland, raising costs and making existing structures nonconforming, officials say. “This will greatly impact businesses along Business 17 in Murrells Inlet. It will render...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
webcenterfairbanks.com

Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway. Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help. Fire crews said...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

