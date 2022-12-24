Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
Related
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable Buffet
If you're the type of person who can really work up an appetite or, simply can never decide on what you feel like eating, this buffet in South Carolina is definitely for you.
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
Dog rescued by boat, reunited with owner in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A water rescue team assisted North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue with saving a dog’s life Monday along the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. The dog got out of a fenced yard and made its way down a 30-foot cliff behind the Grand Strand Airport, […]
multihousingnews.com
South Carolina Storage Facility Changes Hands
The 547-unit property was completed in 2019. CubeSmart Self Storage, a 66,875-square-foot facility in Moncks Corner, S.C., has changed hands. Regional storage developer Tridas Properties sold the asset to a Philadelphia-based, privately held self-storage investment company. According to Berkeley County records, the facility traded for $11 million and Skymar Capital...
counton2.com
Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on South Carolina highway
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car. When he arrived at Walmart, he […]
wpde.com
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
WMBF
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
live5news.com
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
8-year-old Jonah Burton dies from rare brain cancer on Christmas Eve
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Jonah Burton, an 8-year-old from Aynor who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the post reads. Jonah’s mother posted the following announcement to the Facebook page. “Jonah gained his angel […]
wpde.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left one person dead in West Ashley. The driver of a Nissan car was traveling north on Etiwan Drive when, at around 6 a.m., he crashed into a ditch near Melrose Drive, according to CCSO. More than three hours later, a witness happened upon the scene and alerted authorities.
Coastal Observer
New building codes take stricter standards beyond the beachfront
New building codes that local governments must adopt by Jan. 1 will extend the construction standards required along the beachfront to be used for buildings farther inland, raising costs and making existing structures nonconforming, officials say. “This will greatly impact businesses along Business 17 in Murrells Inlet. It will render...
Recycling ribbon, tinsel could shut down Horry County Solid Waste facility
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The big trash bag filled with wrapping paper, ribbons and bows is a Christmas morning staple, but it is important to be mindful about where that waste is tossed out. Victoria Johnson, the recycling coordinator at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said it can be tempting to throw all that […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway. Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help. Fire crews said...
SCHP: 1 killed, 3 hurt in I-26 wrong-way crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning on I-26. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile east of Ridgeville. A Chrysler sedan was headed west on I-26 when a Hyundai SUV headed east in […]
45-year-old woman missing from Florence County found safe, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old woman missing from Florence County has been found safe, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Coastal Carolina QB McCall, in transfer portal, injured in bowl
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who entered the transfer portal but remained with the Chanticleers for the Birmingham Bowl, was injured in a 53-29 loss to East Carolina Tuesday.
Comments / 0