Pennsylvania State

Barnett can, but won’t, keep SDRS ‘retirees’ slot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Barnett could continue serving as the trustee representing retirees on the South Dakota Retirement System board after he returns to state government employment work in January. That’s according to SDRS executive director Travis Almond. But Barnett, who’s coming back to be chief deputy...
SD hit by title paper shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Revenue says it is on track to receive more title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February. South Dakota was hit by a shortage of title paper. The paper includes several security features to protect vehicle owners against fraud.
Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said that salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or [older] people, and others with weakened immune systems.”
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 2 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,118. The two new deaths were both men in the 80+ age group. The new deaths were in Bon Homme and Minnehaha Counties.
SD gaming panel could punish horse trainers

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two days of racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds last fall produced 21 instances where horses had more Phyenlbutazone or Flunixin in their systems than South Dakota regulations allowed. Racing stewards handled seven of the cases with fines up to $250. But the South...
EYE ON KELOLAND: A new chapter for old farmhouses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the end of an era for a local photographer who’s been preserving pieces of farm history for a decade. This is the last year Abby Bischoff will be producing her Abandoned South Dakota calendar highlighting abandoned farm sites across the state. Abby...
Horse trainers said they didn’t know rule changed

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Several trainers whose race horses were found to have more authorized drugs in them than South Dakota allows have claimed they didn’t know rules had changed. The South Dakota Gaming Commission issued fines of $1,000 against Gilbert W. Ecoffey and Robert Don Johnson and...
Woman asks why Noem released her father’s killer

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On Christmas Eve, Governor Kristi Noem commuted the sentences of seven South Dakota inmates. One of those was Connie Hirsch, who was serving time for killing her husband Jerold Hirsch in 2010. On Dec. 25, 2022, while Noem was playing with a flame thrower, Sandra...
SD DOT provides update on snow cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow on South Dakota’s roads has posed big problems for drivers this month. Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, gave KELOLAND News on Tuesday afternoon an update on snow cleanup efforts. “We definitely have a lot of...
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SD couple rescued after 15 days trapped in home due to winter storm

ANTELOPE, S.D. (KELO) — On December 12, 2022, OJ and Barb Semans returned to their home not knowing that they wouldn’t have the chance to leave again for several weeks. Two weeks of blizzards, ice storms, and below zero temperatures swept across South Dakota in the weeks leading up to Christmas and while most of the state has begun snow removal, people on the Rosebud Reservation are still in desperate need of help from state and federal agencies.
