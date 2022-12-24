Read full article on original website
Related
US Census Bureau redefines meaning of 'urban' America
Almost 1,000 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria. Around 3.5 million residents living in the small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their...
Channel 6000
Maryland Rep. Raskin says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said Wednesday that he has a type of lymphoma that’s a “serious but curable form of cancer” and he is beginning several months of treatment. Raskin, who will be the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee...
Millions of people are still moving to Florida. They might regret it.
Florida was the fastest growing state in 2022. But some newcomers might not stay in the Sunshine State for long.
Comments / 0