Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
In 2010, a pregnant 15-year-old girl vanished after she refused to get an abortion. Where is Janteyl Johnson?Fatim HemrajNewark, DE
What is Wilmington, Delaware Known For?East Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE: Newport man charged with burglaries, robberies following crash, arrest in Claymont
A Newport man faces numerous burglary and robbery-related charges following his arrest in Claymont, which resulted from a pursuit that ended with two crashes. Delaware State Police said Wednesday that they had been investigating several burglaries and robberies that started December 21st in the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Several businesses were broken into, and robberies were committed at a 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard on two consecutive days.
DUI Montco Driver Crashed In School Parking Lot At Student Pickup: Police
Just after classes dismissed for the holiday break, a Montgomery County driver showed up to student pickup at Worcester Elementary School under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities say. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school at 3017 Skippack Pike at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject for Multiple Robberies and Burglaries
Delaware State Police have arrested Keith Davila, 37, of Newport, DE, for multiple burglaries and robberies following numerous incidents that occurred over the past week. Over the course of the past week, the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit was investigating numerous burglaries and robberies that occurred around the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Beginning on December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m., the suspect broke into the Finest Vape Shop, located at 1616 West Newport Pike, Wilmington, and immediately after broke into the Dunkin Donuts, located at 1327 McKennan’s Church Road, Wilmington. In the early morning hours of December 22, 2022, the same suspect broke into the Delaware Pawn Shop, located at 3905 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, the Verizon Wireless, located at 4345 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, and then the New Balance, located at 1271 Churchmans Road, Wilmington. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 10:09 a.m., the suspect broke into the Boston Market, located at 3603 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Shortly after, the same suspect committed a robbery armed with a hammer at the 7-11, located at 4865 Governor Printz Blvd, Wilmington. On December 27, 2022, the suspect committed a second robbery at the same 7-11. In all the incidents the suspect was armed with a hammer and utilized a red Nissan Altima to flee the scene.
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Newark area that began on Sunday night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the report of a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Upon arrival, troopers located a single vehicle in a wooded area west of the roadway. Inside the vehicle, a 24-year-old male victim was located as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. During an examination of the victim’s body, a gunshot wound was located in the victim. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 3 victims of downstate fatal crash identified; driver who fled found
A driver involved in a crash that left three people dead in Sussex County over the weekend has been arrested on several felony charges. Delaware State Police said Monday that 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Milsboro left the scene of the wreck Saturday night at Lewes-Georgetown Highway and Minos Conaway Road. Wilcox was found Sunday at a local residence and taken into custody without incident. He is charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, and numerous traffic charges.
SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”
The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.” This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire […] The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for DUI After He Drives Through Fatal Accident Scene
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez of Newark, Delaware for reckless endangering, DUI, and other charges after he drove through a police investigation scene late last night. On December 25, 2022, at approximately 11:34 p.m., troopers were at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision that had...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE – JOSEPH JENKINS (56)
(Middletown, DE 19709) Joseph Jenkins (56) of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On October 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in reference to a fraud report. A 41-year-old male victim reported that he paid Joseph Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. The victim stated Joseph provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000.00. The victim paid the $8,000.00 however the work was never started at his residence. The victim continued to reach out to Jenkins several times however, he never showed up to begin the project.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
phl17.com
Philly man struck and killed, Delaware man arrested for driving through scene
A Philadelphia man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 40 in Delaware, and an unrelated driver is arrested for a DUI for driving through the scene. The fatal crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Christmas day when a 53-year-old Philadelphia man got out of his vehicle on the shoulder of Route 40 and started walking eastbound. Delaware State police say this is when a 2020 Kia Sportage traveling westbound in the left lane struck the pedestrian and then stopped in the right shoulder.
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
WMDT.com
Lewes crash kills three on Christmas Eve, DSP searching for driver
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of three people on Christmas Eve. Around 7:59 p.m. on December 24th, a Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway, approaching Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Honda Odyssey, driven by a 42-year-old man from Temple, Pa. was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, say police.
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Sunday Night In Bear
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Bear area on Sunday night. Officials said on December 25, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive. The pedestrian began walking eastbound on the right shoulder of Route 40 westbound. The victim then entered the westbound lanes of travel and began walking east in the left lane according to police. At the time, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound on Route 40 in the left lane of travel. The front left corner of the Kia struck the pedestrian in the left lane of travel and came to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of Route 40. The area of the collision was dark and not well lit. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light at the time of the collision police said.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
Comments / 0