ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Humane Society of Missouri offers tips to keep pets calm and inside when illegal gunfire rings out on New Year’s Eve

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri offers tips to keep pets calm and inside your home when illegal gunfire rings out on New Year’s Eve. Robyn Dexter also offers ways to keep your pet safe from frigid winter temperatures. If you see a pet suffering in any dangerous condition, you can all the Animal Cruelty Task Force Hotline at (314) 647-4400 or visit https://www.hsmo.org/animalcrueltytaskforce/
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION OFFERING FREE MOBILE APPS

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has a free mobile app, MO Outdoors, to make planning outdoor adventures this winter a breeze. MO Outdoors uses mobile location data to show users conservation areas closest to their location. Users can see where they can have quick access to fishing accesses, hiking trails, birdwatching locations, nature centers and shooting ranges.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

MoDOT announces plans to widen U.S. Route 54 in 2024

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve and modify parts of U.S. Route 54 in 2024, it announced in a news release Wednesday. Plans include widening U.S. Route 54 to six lanes from the Roy Blunt Bridge to the U.S. Route 63/Missouri Route 94 interchange, widening the Roy Blunt Bridge on U.S. Route 54, and general road rehabilitation at the Route W bridge over U.S. Route 54 and the interchange bridges at U.S. Route 63 and Missouri Route 94.
lakeexpo.com

Winter Drawdown: Lake Of The Ozarks Level Will Drop By Several Feet, Here's What To Know

The Lake of the Ozarks winter drawdown is about to begin: that means the Lake's water level will be dropping by several feet in the next couple of months. In preparation for winter at Lake of the Ozarks, property owners should winterize their docks to avoid damage from ice. This is an important precaution to take as Ameren Missouri begins the winter drawdown process.
koamnewsnow.com

Applications now accepted for MO recreational trails funding

MISSOURI - Cities, counties and nonprofits can now apply for money for recreational trails. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks announced the 2023 grant application is now open. The Recreational Trails Program grants are available to cities, counties and nonprofit organizations for the creation of motorized and nonmotorized trails. Federal agencies can also apply for funding for motorized trails.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Getting Rid Of The Christmas Tree? Make It A Fish Habitat!

After friends and family gather around the Christmas tree, it's time for fish to do the same. Anglers know the tree makes perfect habitat for fish, and at Lake of the Ozarks, some opt to strategically sink their tree near the dock, knowing it'll mean spring crappie success. (Just make sure to remove the ornaments first!)
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

Eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Sun, and the quick response was printed as an unsigned editorial Sept. 21, 1897. The work of veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church has since become history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, appearing in part or whole in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students

When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication.  ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”  It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to Missouri from Washington state to testify in […] The post ‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy