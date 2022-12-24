Read full article on original website
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Humane Society of Missouri offers tips to keep pets calm and inside when illegal gunfire rings out on New Year’s Eve
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri offers tips to keep pets calm and inside your home when illegal gunfire rings out on New Year’s Eve. Robyn Dexter also offers ways to keep your pet safe from frigid winter temperatures. If you see a pet suffering in any dangerous condition, you can all the Animal Cruelty Task Force Hotline at (314) 647-4400 or visit https://www.hsmo.org/animalcrueltytaskforce/
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it's full of history. However, you're not allowed to go inside.
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION OFFERING FREE MOBILE APPS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has a free mobile app, MO Outdoors, to make planning outdoor adventures this winter a breeze. MO Outdoors uses mobile location data to show users conservation areas closest to their location. Users can see where they can have quick access to fishing accesses, hiking trails, birdwatching locations, nature centers and shooting ranges.
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
kcur.org
You can't sleep on public land in Missouri starting Jan. 1. What that means if you're homeless
Starting Jan. 1, sleeping, camping or having a long-term shelter on state-owned land will be illegal in Missouri. The change is a result of a new law the Missouri legislature passed this year. The law requires cities and counties to enforce the ban and gives the attorney general the ability to act against those who don't.
northwestmoinfo.com
New MO Law to Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime
Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks, Department of Natural Resources. (MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law beginning next month makes sleeping on state land a crime. Alisa Nelson reports.
mycouriertribune.com
MoDOT announces plans to widen U.S. Route 54 in 2024
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve and modify parts of U.S. Route 54 in 2024, it announced in a news release Wednesday. Plans include widening U.S. Route 54 to six lanes from the Roy Blunt Bridge to the U.S. Route 63/Missouri Route 94 interchange, widening the Roy Blunt Bridge on U.S. Route 54, and general road rehabilitation at the Route W bridge over U.S. Route 54 and the interchange bridges at U.S. Route 63 and Missouri Route 94.
lakeexpo.com
Winter Drawdown: Lake Of The Ozarks Level Will Drop By Several Feet, Here's What To Know
The Lake of the Ozarks winter drawdown is about to begin: that means the Lake's water level will be dropping by several feet in the next couple of months. In preparation for winter at Lake of the Ozarks, property owners should winterize their docks to avoid damage from ice. This is an important precaution to take as Ameren Missouri begins the winter drawdown process.
koamnewsnow.com
Applications now accepted for MO recreational trails funding
MISSOURI - Cities, counties and nonprofits can now apply for money for recreational trails. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks announced the 2023 grant application is now open. The Recreational Trails Program grants are available to cities, counties and nonprofit organizations for the creation of motorized and nonmotorized trails. Federal agencies can also apply for funding for motorized trails.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
lakeexpo.com
Getting Rid Of The Christmas Tree? Make It A Fish Habitat!
After friends and family gather around the Christmas tree, it's time for fish to do the same. Anglers know the tree makes perfect habitat for fish, and at Lake of the Ozarks, some opt to strategically sink their tree near the dock, knowing it'll mean spring crappie success. (Just make sure to remove the ornaments first!)
Columbia Missourian
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
Eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the editor of the New York Sun, and the quick response was printed as an unsigned editorial Sept. 21, 1897. The work of veteran newsman Francis Pharcellus Church has since become history’s most reprinted newspaper editorial, appearing in part or whole in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps.
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.” It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to Missouri from Washington state to testify in […] The post ‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
