Citrus County Chronicle
Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
Austrian 3-time Olympic ski champion Matthias Mayer retires
BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics, announced his retirement with immediate effect Thursday. Mayer surprisingly made the announcement shortly before a men's World Cup super-G in an interview with Austrian TV after he returned from the course inspection and said he would not compete in the race.
