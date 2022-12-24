Read full article on original website
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
UK’s campus feeling the effects of cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is feeling the effects of the sub-zero temperatures. School leaders say more than two dozen buildings and facilities across campus have been impacted in some way. Problems have ranged from busted pipes to power outages that have caused equipment failures. A university...
Lexington Humane Society closed Monday due to waterline break
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The prolonged cold weather has crept into almost every corner of the Commonwealth. Pipes have burst in public schools, libraries and more. The Lexington Humane Society is among the latest on a long list of organizations impacted by the cold weather. It caused them to close on what they say is one of their busiest days of the year for visitors.
Many Nicholas County residents go days without water
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many in Nicholas County look for answers as they go days without water. “We haven’t got a straight answer yet. Different excuses. Different people. Same thing,” said resident John Vickers. Like John and Karol Vickers, many in Nicholas County are living without water. Some...
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
Water services restored to customers in Versailles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles. They are just one of the countless areas across the region where lines are breaking from the thaw. Crews have repaired a water line break on Elm Street. That is the only issue they’ve had so far...
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found. The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday. Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette...
Why 10 Local Firefighters joined the Fire Dept. and how YOU can too!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Lexington Fire Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Lexington Fire Department, visit lexingtonfiredepartment.com. Today, the Lexington Fire Department provides fire and EMS services to nearly 285...
Lexington charities say inflation impacting end-of-year donations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The end of 2022 is near. This is the time of year when those charitable contributions to local non-profits start flowing in for tax purposes. However, this year is the year of inflation. So are those donations still coming into local organizations? The answer is yes and no.
Central Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak
Owingsville, Ky. (WKYT) - A water leak caused the ceiling of Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville to collapse on Sunday. A representative of the nursing home said they are in the process of cleaning and repairing the collapse. They say there were no reported injuries nor resident relocations.
Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
WKYT Athlete of the Week: Bracken Co.’s Blake Reed eclipses 3,000 points
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What is colder than a polar bear? Blake Reed’s shot. Going in to Tuesday night’s game against district rival Mason County, Bracken County’s Blake Reed needed 18 points to score his 3,000th career point-- at the half he had 17. 3,000 would be...
Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder
Driver facing multiple charges after wrong-way crash on I-64
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark county. The crash happened Wednesday night around the 93-mile marker in the eastbound lanes. The sheriff says a vehicle was going the wrong way on I-64 and hit another vehicle head-on. A woman was...
