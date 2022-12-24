LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The prolonged cold weather has crept into almost every corner of the Commonwealth. Pipes have burst in public schools, libraries and more. The Lexington Humane Society is among the latest on a long list of organizations impacted by the cold weather. It caused them to close on what they say is one of their busiest days of the year for visitors.

