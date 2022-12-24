ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

How Luka Doncic and Mavericks overcame a nine-point deficit in 33.2 seconds to beat Knicks

For more than 47 minutes, it looked as though Luka Doncic was headed for a 47-point disappointment. The New York Knicks led the Dallas Mavericks most of the way, and with 33.9 seconds remaining, Deuce McBride made two free throws to push New York's lead up to 112-103. Mathematically speaking, the odds of a Knicks victory were north of 99 percent. Historically, their hopes were even dimmer. Over the past 20 seasons, teams trailing by nine or more points with 35 or fewer seconds to play held a record of 0-13,844. It's hard enough to overcome a nine-point deficit in 33 minutes. The Mavericks did it in as many seconds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss

Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game

Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Avery Journal-Times

Battle of L.A. between Rams, Chargers missing luster

With the regular-season fate of both teams already decided, there will be just one prize at stake when the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. The defending Super Bowl-champion Rams (5-10) already have been eliminated from playoff consideration. The playoff-bound Chargers (9-6) earned a wild-card spot with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. The circumstances leave the Battle of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR

MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons

Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR

The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks

Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Career-best effort in loss

Blankenship recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. With fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) unavailable yet again this past weekend, Blankenship was able to log career highs in both snaps played (69) and stops (eight) Saturday in Dallas. However, now that Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined on injured reserve for each of Philadelphia's last four matchups, he'll be eligible to suit up versus New Orleans on New Year's Day following an elevation to the team's active roster, which would ultimately result in a possible deduction in usage for Blankenship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy