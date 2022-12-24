Read full article on original website
Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. While there were no injuries, Berry said four cats perished in the fire.
Officials offer tips to combat frozen pipes following storms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As wind chills fell below -30 degrees at times during the winter storm last week, one of the biggest lasting consequences has been a substantial increase in frozen pipes around the Wabash Valley. Servpro Vigo marketing and communications director Mike Latta said the holiday weekend...
Inmate dies in Vigo County Jail, investigation underway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is ongoing regarding an inmate at the Vigo County Jail who died in the early morning hours of Dec. 25. According to a release from the Vigo County Sheriff, at around 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in a cell. Emergency services were contacted immediately while Vigo County Jail medical personnel attended to the inmate.
