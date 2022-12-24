ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, NC

thenorthcarolina100.com

There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents

In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
HIDDENITE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places for a Winter Vacation Home

Are you contemplating getting an additional property? Everyone enjoys their vacation homes when they need a break from their day-to-day. From beach houses to the ultimate dream winter wonderland, vacation homes are getting more and more popular. Finding a hotel or Airbnb rental in places you tend to visit often can be a hassle. So, why not just get a vacation home in some of your favorite vacation destinations?
BANNER ELK, NC
Mount Airy News

Weekend saw blackouts, house fires

A sign informs patrons of a store closure due to widespread power outages in Charlotte, on Dec. 24. Duke Energy began rolling blackouts on the energy grid due to higher demand from extreme low temperatures. (Photo: Logan Cyrus/Getty Images) The holiday weekend was filled to the brim with the fun...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem father facing charges after newborn twins suffer from severe injuries while at a hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem father is facing charges for abusing twin newborns at a hospital on Christmas Eve, according to Thomasville police. Police said around 4:42 a.m., they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about injuries suffered by two newborn twins. Hospital staff called the police immediately after learning about the injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
iredellfreenews.com

Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman

Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
STATESVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

House fire leaves family without a home on Christmas night

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire that occurred on the 6500 block of Coulson Church Road, Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from under the home. Firefighters determined the blaze started from a heater being used to...
GALAX, VA
WBTV

Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70.  Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service.  “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Pilot Mountain boil advisory in effect

Residents of Pilot Mountain are reporting issues with low and no water pressure and the town has released the following statement advising residents to boil water for one minute after service is restored. “The water consumers of the Town of Pilot Mountain are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Troopers: Body of missing Statesville woman found in submerged vehicle

First responders have recovered the body of a Statesville woman who was reported missing by her family last week. The body of Sequoia Chamon Cotton, 26, was found in a vehicle that was submerged in the South Yadkin River off Garden Valley Road in eastern Iredell County on Saturday evening, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
STATESVILLE, NC
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

