Read full article on original website
Related
thenorthcarolina100.com
There may be more gemstones in Hiddenite, NC than there are residents
In 1879, Thomas Edison tasked geologist William Earl Hidden with finding platinum in North Carolina to help extend the life of his light bulb. Instead, Hidden discovered what would become his namesake: hiddenite. Today, its town is home to the fourth-rarest gemstone around the globe. This emerald green stone, a...
WXII 12
Some Goodwill donations could land you on the 'naughty list' as the year ends
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the year ends and donations pick up a bit at Goodwill, there are some items on the "naughty list" to be aware of in terms of donations. "We see an uptick in donations at the end of the year across the board," said Goodwill communications manager Sara Butner.
Body of missing kayaker recovered on North Carolina lake
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a man who went missing on Belews Lake Friday was recovered on Monday. Around 11 a.m. Friday, two people went out on the lake in kayaks to hunt ducks and got separated, according to Stokes County Deputies. FOX8 is told the missing kayaker who was found dead […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places for a Winter Vacation Home
Are you contemplating getting an additional property? Everyone enjoys their vacation homes when they need a break from their day-to-day. From beach houses to the ultimate dream winter wonderland, vacation homes are getting more and more popular. Finding a hotel or Airbnb rental in places you tend to visit often can be a hassle. So, why not just get a vacation home in some of your favorite vacation destinations?
WXII 12
Large police presence spotted on Reynolda Road, including officers, deputies, highway patrol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a large police presence on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This scene was around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Town Road. WXII 12 crew reported seeing several cruisers...
Winston-Salem sells historic homes for $1 to ensure preservation of African American history
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them. It’s been a challenge trying to preserve […]
Mount Airy News
Weekend saw blackouts, house fires
A sign informs patrons of a store closure due to widespread power outages in Charlotte, on Dec. 24. Duke Energy began rolling blackouts on the energy grid due to higher demand from extreme low temperatures. (Photo: Logan Cyrus/Getty Images) The holiday weekend was filled to the brim with the fun...
Davie County fire chief responds to father’s home burning day after Christmas
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On the day after Christmas, a Davie County firefighter responded when his father’s home caught fire. “All firemen want not to have calls on Christmas, but we all sit in the back of our mind ‘when and where is it going to be?”‘ Jason Keaton said. FOX8 went to the home […]
Winston-Salem father facing charges after newborn twins suffer from severe injuries while at a hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem father is facing charges for abusing twin newborns at a hospital on Christmas Eve, according to Thomasville police. Police said around 4:42 a.m., they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about injuries suffered by two newborn twins. Hospital staff called the police immediately after learning about the injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
Man found dead after accidental fire in Elkin on Mining Ridge Church Road, deputies say
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in Elkin on Tuesday morning after an accidental fire on Mining Ridge Church Road, according to a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 06:32 a.m., the Wilkes County Communications Center got a call reporting a structure fire on Mining Ridge Church Road in Elkin. Crews […]
iredellfreenews.com
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
wfxrtv.com
House fire leaves family without a home on Christmas night
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire that occurred on the 6500 block of Coulson Church Road, Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from under the home. Firefighters determined the blaze started from a heater being used to...
WBTV
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70. Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service. “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
WXII 12
A place to call home: 'I just want a family who will love me,' says boy awaiting adoption
N.C. — Elijah is a 13-year-old boy living in foster care who is ready for his forever family. "I want a loving and caring family. A family who is active and likes to do things, likes go to parks and be out and about exploring the world would be great."
WXII 12
Police chase involving stolen truck ends in crash, 3 arrested, troopers say
Three people involved in a police chase were arrested Wednesday morning, according to North Carolina troopers. State Highway Patrol said that the three people stole a rental truck in Rowan County. The rental truck had a tracker onboard, and troopers traced it to Yadkin County, where the suspects refused to...
WXII 12
House fire fatality caused by heating source, officials say
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — At 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, crews reported to a house fire in Wilkes County that resulted in one fatality, fire officials say. Fire crews responded to the house on Mining Ridge Church Road in Elkin after receiving reports of a fire. After the fire was...
Mount Airy News
Pilot Mountain boil advisory in effect
Residents of Pilot Mountain are reporting issues with low and no water pressure and the town has released the following statement advising residents to boil water for one minute after service is restored. “The water consumers of the Town of Pilot Mountain are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages...
iredellfreenews.com
Troopers: Body of missing Statesville woman found in submerged vehicle
First responders have recovered the body of a Statesville woman who was reported missing by her family last week. The body of Sequoia Chamon Cotton, 26, was found in a vehicle that was submerged in the South Yadkin River off Garden Valley Road in eastern Iredell County on Saturday evening, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 1