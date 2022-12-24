ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, MO

Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes concrete culvert

GENTRY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Debra A. Tilley, 58, Bethany, was westbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Albany. The vehicle crossed the center line,...
Kansas woman accused in burglary is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Kattibrie D. Lynch, 28, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police arrested her on a similar charge in October. On Sept. 5,...
Rep-elect from Northwest Missouri soon to become youngest legislative member

State Representative-elect Mazzie Boyd is set to become the. youngest member of the Missouri General Assembly. In fact, Boyd, a Republican from Hamilton, barely meets the minimum-age requirement of 24. “So, I was 23 during the primary and then actually right after. the primary, I turned 24,” Boyd tells KFEQ/St....
