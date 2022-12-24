ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

WWMT

19-year-old injured in Cass County crash

A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing

NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
NILES, MI
WWMT

Van Buren County educator wins Excellence in Education award

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Lottery honored a Van Buren County elementary school teacher, who is known for incorporating esports in her curriculum, with an Excellence in Education award, according to a news release Tuesday. Mary Phillips, a STEM teacher at North Shore Elementary, received a plague for...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

