WWMT
Benton Harbor down to one water giveaway site, lead line replacement project hits 99.4%
Benton Harbor, MI (WSBT) — It's been 19-months since a state of emergency was declared for Benton Harbor. Since the start of the water crisis, bottled water has been provided to impacted families. Today, more than 99% of lead water lines have been replaced. Michigan is updating the bottled...
19-year-old injured in Cass County crash
A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
Officials: Steer clear of shelf ice, danger lurks underneath
Shelf ice on the shore of Lake Michigan can provide breathtaking views. Unfortunately, that same ice can also take your breath away if you walk on it. We all know to be cautious on thin ice. But shelf ice comes with its own set of rules-mainly to look but not...
Niles Plan Commission votes on marijuana microbusiness licensing
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — A vote to change how some marijuana shops do business in Niles. The Plan Commission voted yes tonight on a new type of license for microbusinesses and reducing how long security footage is stored at marijuana establishments. That recommendation is now on its way to...
Van Buren County educator wins Excellence in Education award
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Lottery honored a Van Buren County elementary school teacher, who is known for incorporating esports in her curriculum, with an Excellence in Education award, according to a news release Tuesday. Mary Phillips, a STEM teacher at North Shore Elementary, received a plague for...
