ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

NFL exec says Sean McVay ‘tired,’ leaving Los Angeles Rams at season end back in play

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156M1n_0jtWHzXP00

The speculation that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could walk away from the franchise at the end of the season is starting to build momentum again.

The Rams had a magical 2021 season. They were one of the best teams in the NFL throughout the year and it seemed like every major move they made worked out perfectly. A trade for Matthew Stafford delivered them the franchise quarterback they needed, and in-season deals for veteran stars Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. proved to be the final pieces to a championship puzzle.

However, it has been a very different story in 2022. Miller and Beckham Jr. are gone, Stafford wasn’t healthy from the start of the season and came nowhere close to finishing it, and even superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp was knocked on in November with season-ending ankle surgery.

Related: Jeff Saturday ‘knows he’s not an NFL head coach,’ expected to walk away from Colts after season

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 16 with the third-worst record in the league and are one of only six teams in the NFL that have already been eliminated from playoff contention. It should come as no surprise then that after much conjecture in the offseason that McVay could step away from the sport after reaching the top of the mountain, the speculation about retirement has started up again after an awful season.

Sean McVay retirement speculation latest dark cloud hanging over Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgKNB_0jtWHzXP00
Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

With the Rams 2022 campaign being a disaster and no real evidence the team can immediately return to Super Bowl contention next year, some around the NFL believe McVay could now pull the trigger on his temporary retirement from the league at 36.

On Friday, The Score NFL contributor Jordan Schultz revealed that an executive in the NFL told him the Rams coach leaving the franchise at the end of the season is back in play and a very real possibility.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Sean walked away, at least for a year. He almost did it once. … I think he’s really tired. It wouldn’t shock me at all if he left.”

– NFL exec on Sean McVay
Also Read:
Sean Payton ‘putting together an all-star staff’ in anticipation of NFL return in 2023

Before the start of the 2022 season, Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead signed contract extensions to stay with the team through 2026. However, at only 36 and with a 59-36 career record and a Super Bowl title in the bag, McVay could easily walk away from all that money and investment for a few seasons and still get back into the sport when he is barely in his 40s.

More must-reads:

Comments / 56

Robert Mohler
4d ago

McVay isn't a team builder. He can call some offensive plays that's it. He overrated.

Reply(17)
16
Your Big Daddy
4d ago

What a loser, wants to quit. If it weren’t for his daddy, he would never have been a coach

Reply(1)
8
John Kozr
4d ago

What a loser, he's barely 40 and he's tired? From what?

Reply(1)
9
Related
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news

It’s safe to say that Deshaun Watson has not performed nearly as well as the Cleveland Browns likely hoped when they signed him to an absolutely massive, fully-guaranteed contract despite horrific legal allegations. But through four games, he has certainly not been good. As Rodger Sherman of The Ringer points out, Watson hasn’t just been Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Deshaun Watson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks. Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head... The post Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String

A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay Packers...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Appearance

During each Monday night game this season, ESPN's Chris Berman performs "The Fastest Three Minutes" of NFL highlights. Berman continues to bring the energy that makes him an interesting TV personality. However, fans are starting to get tired of his appearance. Several people called out Berman this Monday night for...
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Monday Afternoon

An NFL head coach has reportedly been fired on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the Denver Broncos have fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon. The firing comes a day after the Broncos were blown out by the Rams on Christmas Day. The Hackett era in Denver has been...
DENVER, CO
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time

It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy