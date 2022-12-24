ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

CBS New York

Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot

EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Winter storm floods Oceanside streets

Severe flooding across the Oceanside and South Shore this morning may have made everyone's mornings soggy, but residents are still going about their daily activities. Caused by the combination of excessive rain and wind with tides offshore, water began to reach street level this morning at 7:00 a.m. Online on...
OCEANSIDE, NY

