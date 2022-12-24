Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in Bronx
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should Try
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On Thursday
Lavallette roads still frozen days later from flooding
Ice remains on some side streets, sidewalks, driveways, and shorelines in Lavallette after Friday’s storm.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
Day 4 of cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J. parking lot
EDGEWATER, N.J. - The bitter cold temperatures across our region led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey - cars still stuck in frozen flood waters after last week's storm. Residents in Edgewater describe the parking lot as an ice-skating rink, and it's easy to see why. It's a result of water from the Hudson River that came up and over, then froze. It's not only impacting the parkign lot itself, but some of the cars - which are now stuck."I just lost my car," said car owner Leyla Pagano."Have you tried getting it out?" CBS2's Elijah Westbrook asked."No, you can't. It's...
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures.
Island Park residents stuck in home without power or heat due to flooding from storm
The water was so high around Jessica Rasulo's home that News 12 had to speak to her on the phone halfway down the block.
Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
Body found on Spring Valley street overnight
Police say they responded to the area of 55 N. Myrtle Ave. around 1:10 a.m. after a report of CPR being conducted on a subject because of an unknown medical emergency.
Water main break impacting some Edison residents
Officials say the rupture is impacting Louis Court to Tungley Lane.
Fire crews extinguish small fire at Rockland County nursing home
According to Rockland County Emergency Services, fire crews were called to Golden Acres Home for Adults on Prospect Street.
Officials: Six homes catch fire in Bridgeport, multiple people displaced
At least five adults and two children were displaced after six homes caught fire in Bridgeport, officials say. The fire broke out in the 1700 block of Central Avenue around 12 a.m. Thursday. Chief Lance Edwards says when crews got to the scene, there was heavy fire so a second...
Driver has to be cut out of overturned car in West Harrison
Crews stabilized the vehicle with Paratech Struts, and then used two cutters and reciprocating saws to cut open the car and free the occupant.
'My home is destroyed.' Ronkonkoma apartment building deemed unsafe after pipe burst
Those who live at Building 5000 at the Alston Station Square Complex say they lost furniture, clothes and more when a sprinkler system's pipe burst on Monday.
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water.
Official: 2 people injured in Port Jefferson shooting
The two victims were shot between the railroad tracks and Perry Street.
Must-see viewer video shows waterspout in Long Beach
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says that most people don't think about waterspouts in the winter, but the right dynamics happened for it to occur.
Winter storm floods Oceanside streets
Severe flooding across the Oceanside and South Shore this morning may have made everyone's mornings soggy, but residents are still going about their daily activities. Caused by the combination of excessive rain and wind with tides offshore, water began to reach street level this morning at 7:00 a.m. Online on...
What’s open, closed in NYC for Christmas holiday observed Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed. Staten Island Advance. Will not publish. Banks. Closed. Financial Markets. Closed. Government Offices.
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter Storms
Numerous coastal villages in New York received urgent aid requests Friday morning due to flooding brought on by the winter storm. In Howard Beach, Queens, the NYPD requested a Level 3 mobilization to assist locals with traffic issues.
Storm brings power outages, leaving residents cold as temps drop
Some of those outages are on Union Avenue in Norwalk. For those without power, it is very cold.
Officials: Homeowner suffers serious burns in Lindenhurst house fire
Neighbor and friend Gary Barash says despite the pain the homeowner was in, he could only think of saving his dogs and cats.
