Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
NY man tackled, restrained by residents after attempted burglary in Dorchester home Christmas Eve
BOSTON — Residents of a Dorchester home tackled a man they found rummaging through their kitchen on Christmas Eve and restrained him until police arrived and took him into custody, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Oliver Sampeur, 25, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with unarmed burglary, larceny from a...
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
whdh.com
Death investigation underway in Roslindale
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
NECN
Mass. Man's Death While in Conn. Police Custody Under Investigation
The death of a man who died while in South Windsor police custody earlier this week is under investigation. The Office of the Inspector General said it is investigating the death of Kevin Doherty, of Boston, Massachusetts. He died on Monday while in the custody of South Windsor Police. Last...
ABC6.com
Dorchester woman charged with arson
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
Boston man accused of exposing self to teenager on MBTA bus, police say
BOSTON — A 48-year-old Boston man was arrested for exposing himself and making sexual comments to a teenager while onboard an MBTA bus on Tuesday night, police said. Carlos Pires was charged with annoying & accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and attempted unarmed robbery following the incident.
Mattapan woman charged with hitting boyfriend with car, then stabbing him, DA says
A Mattapan woman was charged for striking her boyfriend with a car, then stabbing him, when she reportedly heard that he had cheated on her, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Lashonda Warner, 27, was charged in Dorchester Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday and is being held on a...
Woman claims ‘devil’ made her set fire to Dorchester home, DA says
A woman suspected of setting a Dorchester triple-decker home on fire on Tuesday told police officers that “the devil made me do it,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police officers responded to a report of a second-alarm fire at 74...
Three arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury
The suspects — ages 26, 24, and 22, all from New Bedford — face charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools. Three suspects were arrested in Roxbury early Tuesday morning following a catalytic converter theft on Devon...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts couple found dead in an apparent weekend murder-suicide
Authorities say that a Massachusetts couple died this weekend in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officials have confirmed that on December 25 just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Beacon Street in Lowell. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Woman Claims 'The Devil' Made Her Set Boston Three-Decker On Fire: Officials
A woman, who was been charged with arson in connection with a two-alarm fire at a Boston home, claims the devil made her set the building on fire, officials said.Nikia Rivera, age 45, was arrested and charged with arson of a dwelling in connection with the fire that happened at 74 Mora Street in Do…
Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled
BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
Brockton mother to be sentenced in the brutal stabbing deaths of her 2 young sons
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Brockton mother accused of killing her two young sons will be sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors say a voodoo ritual ended with their brutal stabbing deaths. Latarsha Sanders is slated to learn her fate in Plymouth courtroom after a jury found her guilty of two counts...
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
whdh.com
Man convicted of kidnapping, killing Boston woman could pay $632K in restitution
BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge will now decide if the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman in 2019 will pay $632,000 in restitution. Earlier this year, Louis Coleman was convicted of kidnapping Jassy Correia outside a Boston nightclub in 2019 and then killing her. The money would...
bpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
Latarsha Sanders found guilty of ritual ‘voodoo’ stabbing deaths of 2 sons
A Plymouth Superior Court jury found Brockton resident Latarsha Sanders guilty on Tuesday of killing her two sons in 2018, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz tweeted. Deliberation took four hours on Tuesday following a nine-day trial, Cruz told The Boston Globe. She was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one charge of witness intimidation.
Lowell husband, wife dead after Christmas Day ‘murder-suicide,’ Middlesex DA says
A man in Lowell shot and killed his wife before taking his own life on Christmas Day, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. On Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:38 p.m., Lowell Police Department officers responded to a home on Beacon Street. The address of the home was not identified. At the home, police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.
Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
72K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0