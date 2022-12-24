ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Death investigation underway in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood. Authorities could be seen working at the corner of Lee Hill Road and Washington Street on Wednesday afternoon, with multiple cruisers arriving sometime around 3 p.m. The focus has been on a unit in a nearby apartment...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Dorchester woman charged with arson

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman is charged with arson of a dwelling after fleeing the scene of a house she set ablaze. Around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire officials were dispatched to 74 Mora Street in Dorchester for a building fire. First responders rescued two elderly men...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Three arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury

The suspects — ages 26, 24, and 22, all from New Bedford — face charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools. Three suspects were arrested in Roxbury early Tuesday morning following a catalytic converter theft on Devon...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts couple found dead in an apparent weekend murder-suicide

Authorities say that a Massachusetts couple died this weekend in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Officials have confirmed that on December 25 just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Beacon Street in Lowell. Upon arrival police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
LOWELL, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Man Who Shot and Killed Blind Man to Be Paroled

BROCKTON — A man convicted of killing a blind man with a shotgun at point-blank range at his home in Brockton in December 1986 will be released on parole again, after he had his parole revoked following multiple arrests in 2009. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in its Dec....
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury

At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Lowell husband, wife dead after Christmas Day ‘murder-suicide,’ Middlesex DA says

A man in Lowell shot and killed his wife before taking his own life on Christmas Day, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. On Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:38 p.m., Lowell Police Department officers responded to a home on Beacon Street. The address of the home was not identified. At the home, police located a 60-year-old male and a 55-year-old female, husband and wife, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.
LOWELL, MA
