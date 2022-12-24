Making a list: The perfect gifts for Toledo-area sports

We’ve made a list and checked it twice.

Some area sports have naughty, some have been nice.

We’re willing to bend just this one time. We’ve picked them all presents as perfect as a rhyme.

From high school, to Rockets, to Falcons, to pros. Here’s what we think they’ll want when they rip off the bows.

■ University of Toledo : Is Rocky Claus allowed to be greedy this holiday season? First things first, Jason Candle and the university come to terms on a fair contract extension for both parties. And then, the 2023 calendar year becomes the greatest in UT history: the women's basketball team clinches an at-large NCAA tournament berth before the MAC tournament, the men avenge a regular-season loss to Kent State and top the Golden Flashes in the MAC title game, and Dequan Finn leads UT to a 12-1 season and New Year's Six Bowl berth.

■ Bowling Green State University : Nothing would be sweeter for BGSU football players, coaches, and fans than to be singing “Ay Ziggy Zoomba” at Ford Field in Detroit after a Falcons’ victory in the Quick Lane Bowl against New Mexico State on Monday afternoon. Ending a bowl title drought that stretches to 2014 and solidifying its first winning season since 2015 would be quite an exciting turn of events for a program that has had some rough years recently. A win for fourth-year head coach Scot Loeffler could catapult the program into the offseason and the 2023 campaign, as well.

■ Toledo Walleye : A Kelly Cup and a parade. Like an agonizingly eager grade-schooler in the days leading up to Christmas, anticipation among the devoted Toledo hockey fan base has been steadily growing since the city last won a title in 1994. The Walleye have come excruciatingly close to the precipice the last two contested postseasons (2019, 2022) with the team reaching the Kelly Cup Finals each time. A celebratory parade through downtown would indeed be magical.

■ Toledo Mud Hens : Can the Mud Hens pop champagne bottles and party like it’s New Year’s Eve… in the summer? Toledo hasn’t made a trip to a traditional playoff since 2018. The Mud Hens won the 2021 Triple-A East Midwest Division, but missed out on a traditional postseason berth with the replacement of the Triple-A Final Stretch — a two-week, 10 game postseason format for each Triple-A club. In 2022, a 12-game winning streak, and an 87-63 record came up just short of a spot in the playoffs. Will 2023 be the year the Mud Hens raise a glass and make a toast to a championship season?

■ Women’s golf: A long-term local sponsor steps forward, providing Judd Silverman with gold, frankincense, and myrrh, locking up northwest Ohio's LPGA Tour event for another 5-10 years on the LPGA calendar.

■ High school : A state championship for a Toledo boys basketball team. Since Macomber and Scott won back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990, respectively, 14 teams from the city have advanced to state final fours and come up short. Six of those teams reached state finals and lost — St. John's Jesuit (1993, 1996, 2004), Libbey (2008), Whitmer (2012), and Rogers (2013).

Extending things to The Blade's current coverage area outside of Toledo, only three boys teams have captured boys state titles since 1990 — Liberty-Benton in Division IV in 1995, and Patrick Henry in D-III in 1997, and Holgate in D-IV in 2004. The best bets to make deep tournament runs in 2023 might come from the Toledo Area Athletic Conference — Emmanuel Christian in Division III and Cardinal Stritch in D-IV.