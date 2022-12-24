Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Borough of Madison to Hold Reorganization Meeting on January 6, 2023Morristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Middletown Police Department detectives are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Wednesday. Investigators are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday that an investigation has been launched into a bank robbery that took place earlier this morning in Middletown Township. In the early morning hour, the Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Valley National Bank on Rt. 35 in the Kohl’s Plaza. A white male, possibly Hispanic, was identified as the suspect, wearing a dark North Face The post Police seeking to identify Middletown bank robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rash of car burglaries in Teaneck prompt police department warning
TEANECK, NJ – The town of Teaneck was targeted Tuesday night and Wednesday morning by car burglars who entered multiple vehicles on the west side of town. Police said most of the targeted vehicles were left unlocked with valuables inside. Today, the Teaneck Police Department reminded residents that they can be the first line of defense to prevent car burglaries. “There were several vehicle burglaries on the west side of town last night. Most of them occurred during the hours of 3am and 4am and mostly with vehicles where the doors were left unlocked,” the department said. “Please remember to The post Rash of car burglaries in Teaneck prompt police department warning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted after N.J. shooting
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Elmwood Park Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Elmwood Park. James M. Allandale, 61, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue in Elmwood Park, police said Wednesday. Allandale is considered...
UPDATE: New Milford Woman Shot In Elmwood Park Expected To Survive, Suspect's Truck Found
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged.James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find…
Do you know her? Newark police asking the public to help identify purse snatcher
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a purse snatching incident that occurred on Friday. The suspect is identified as a black female. According to police, the suspect grabbed a woman’s purse in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and Bloomfield Place. The aggressive purse snatching caused the victim to fall to the ground. The suspect was observed fleeing northbound on Broadway. She is described as a black female, wearing all black, with gray and white sneakers. The post Do you know her? Newark police asking the public to help identify purse snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are now asking the public to assist them with the identification of a gunman who shot a 24-year-old man in Queens on Christmas day. The suspect was engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim at around 1:35 pm inside 106-59 Brewer Boulevard in Queens. At one point the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the groin. They fled the scene immediately afterward. At this time, no arrests have been made and the victim’s condition is unknown. The post NYPD seeks gunman in connection with Christmas day shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two-car crash after driver runs red light kills man
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a two-car crash occurred after a driver ran a red light causing a passenger to die from his injuries. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car was traveling along Route 6 approaching State Route 507 in Pike County on December 23 around 11:00 a.m. A second car […]
NYPD investigating armed robbery at business near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating an armed robbery at a clothing store a block away from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, the suspect entered the store at around 9:05 pm at 85 East 161st Street. He pulled a gun and removed merchandise from the store before fleeing. The incident happened on December 1st, but the NYPD is once again asking the public to assist in identifying the armed robbery suspect. The post NYPD investigating armed robbery at business near Yankee Stadium appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Armed And Dangerous': Manhunt Intensifies For Accused Shooter Of New Milford Woman
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged. James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.
Suspect’s mom returns dog stolen in carjacking at Bloomfield, NJ supermarket
BLOOMFIELD — It was indeed a happy ending for these pet owners. A dog inside a car that was stolen from a Stop & Shop parking lot Monday morning has been found and reunited with her owner. The 14-year-old Maltese named Baby was in the locked family car, a...
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man caught with 28 glassine folds of heroin, 76 plastic bags of cocaine, in Bayonne
A man was caught with 28 glassine folds of heroin and 76 plastic bags of cocaine in Bayonne yesterday morning, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. Jason L. Minick, 36, of Jersey City, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of CDS (heroin), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, and contempt due to six outstanding warrants, Amato said.
Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying two suspects, a male, and a female, wanted in connection with a shooting death in the Bronx. On Monday, the two individuals were engaged in a dispute with a 29-year-old man near Van Nest Avenue and Mellville Street in the Bronx. At around 9 pm, the man was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Do you know them? NYPD seeking to identify murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Woman Attacks 1-Year-Old Daughter at Walmart, Charged with Child Endangerment￼
A New Jersey woman was arrested at a Teterboro Walmart for shoplifting and endangering the welfare of a child after kicking and shaking her child Tuesday, according to the Moonachie Police Department. At around 7 p.m., protection personnel at the retail giant caught Jamira McDaniel, 23, stealing goods from the...
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
46-year-old man shot and killed in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett in Jersey City on Christmas. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at approximately 6:04 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. “Responding officers located a male victim – later identified as Khaliq Lockett, 46, of Jersey City – with an apparent gunshot wound(s) to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m,” the HCPO said today in a statement. At The post 46-year-old man shot and killed in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – The shootings did not stop in Jersey City for Christmas this year. Police announced a person was shot and killed in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues in the city at around 8 pm. The Christmas shooting was the 13th homicide of the year in the city. Police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a The post One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Flown To Hospital With Facial Injuries After Hackettstown Hammer Attack: Police
A 28-year-old woman was flown to a hospital after a 42-year-old man smashed her car windows with a hammer, wounding her face in Hackettstown, authorities said. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday, Dec. 26, police said. There, the 42-year-old man from Mansfield...
Shore News Network
122K+
Followers
60K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0