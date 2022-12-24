December 27, 2022 - The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a video circulating social media involving several of our deputies arresting a man who claimed to be a first amendment auditor. We have received several comments and questions about the video and would like to address the incident. The video posted by Mr. Martinez is only a portion of the incident depicting the detention and arrest of Mr. Josef Martinez. This video is only a small portion of the evidence to a much larger investigation.

