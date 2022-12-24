Read full article on original website
Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
MCSO: 5 arrested for alleged kidnapping, several firearms seized in Merced
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and seized multiple firearms and ammunition, officials with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. According to authorities, on Friday morning, the MCSO office received a report of a possible kidnapping in the 1200 block of Tahoe Street in Merced. Deputies say […]
Person surrenders days after being charged with murder
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
Merced County Sheriff’s Office Response to Video on Social Media Involving Arrest of Man Claiming to be First Amendment Auditor in Snelling
December 27, 2022 - The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a video circulating social media involving several of our deputies arresting a man who claimed to be a first amendment auditor. We have received several comments and questions about the video and would like to address the incident. The video posted by Mr. Martinez is only a portion of the incident depicting the detention and arrest of Mr. Josef Martinez. This video is only a small portion of the evidence to a much larger investigation.
Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for December 19 - 25, 2022
EMS - 6 Fires - 2 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you! Positions are available for fire/medical and various support duties. No experience necessary – we will train you! Please call (209) 966-4330 today for more information.
Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
Coarsegold mother and son missing since Christmas Eve mall trip
Authorities are searching for a mother and son who were last seen leaving their Coarsegold home on Christmas Eve.
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Reported on Highway 99 Near Keyes Road
On the early morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal solo car crash near Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. The incident occurred shortly before 2:00 a.m. on southbound SR-99 just north of Keyes Road, according to investigators. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Crash Near...
Fresno Police Responding to a Grand Theft Report Discover Suspect in Possession of Multiple Guns and Methamphetamine
December 27, 2022 - Monday morning, December 26, 2022, Northwest patrol officers responded the area of Shaw Avenue and Barcus Avenue regarding a grand theft of tools and a toolbox. Later in the day, officers responded to the area of Marks Avenue and Weber Avenue on a report of locating...
Police Arrest Gang Member on Probation with Stolen Mail and a Loaded Gun During Vehicle Search in Fresno
December 27, 2022 - Sunday night, December 25, 2022, Northwest patrol officers were in the area of Locust Avenue and College Avenue when they contacted a male subject on probation. The male was found to have a stolen ID card on him and found to be an active gang member.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
Deputies identify woman killed in Fresno County canal crash
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies have identified 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh as the driver in Tuesday's fatal canal crash.
WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
Pedestrian Collision Fatality Reported on Tully Road in Modesto
Authorities reported a fatality following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Tully Road in Modesto. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Pedestrian Crash Fatality on Tully Road in Modesto. Modesto PD reported...
Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County
On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold
December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
Madera County sandbag locations as storm approaches
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To prepare residents for the coming storm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department has released a list of the variety of locations where residents can pick up sand and or bags. Madera County provides 10 bags per resident. If you need additional bags, you can purchase them at a local hardware […]
Merced Police Department Reports Armed Robbery Results In 3 Arrests And Weapon Seizure – One Firearm Was Altered To Fire Automatically
December 23, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reports Officers arrested three persons in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunnyside Apartments. On Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 10:37 P.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to the Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of...
PD: 2 homicide suspects arrested in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say. Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death. According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call […]
Money returned to owner of large sum of money found at River Park Best Buy
The large sum of money that was found at Best Buy in River Park has been returned to its owner.
