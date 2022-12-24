ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

KTLO

Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning January 3

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning January 3. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed,...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
whiterivernow.com

Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision

Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Salvage yard on fire in Independence County

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several fire crews are battling a salvage yard fire in Independence County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. The department confirmed there are more than 20 vehicles on fire.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Firefighters battle large blaze at north Batesville salvage yard

County and city emergency personnel are on the scene of a major commercial fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales, 3655 N. St. Louis, in Batesville. Initial reports say at least 20-30 junked vehicles were on fire while reports on social media from witnesses say the number looked double that. A large plume of black smoke from the blaze could be seen from area such as Batesville and Sulphur Rock.
BATESVILLE, AR
97.9 KICK FM

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Efforts to sell local landfill continue

With just days left in 2022, efforts are underway to close on a proposed sale of the NABORS Landfill in northern Baxter County before the years closes. In addition to the 698-acre site, the proposed sale would apparently include the facility and property on Rossi Road in Mountain Home that once served as the company’s sanitation office.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Lynn Doris Santelli, 67, Lakeview (Roller)

On December 18, 2022, Lynn Doris “Lynnie” Santelli (Smith) passed away with her family by her side at Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 67. A native Minnesotan, she married Joseph M. Santelli of Aurora, Illinois in April of 1975. Making their first home in Aurora, Illinois and then settling in Montgomery, Illinois, they raised two daughters, Jennifer Santelli-Burns married to Aaron Burns of Chicago, Illinois and Melissa Santelli of Boston, Massachusetts. Lynn began her career in retail management with Hallmark Inc. and later moved to the Kirlin’s Hallmark franchise. During her 34 years with Hallmark, Lynn earned numerous awards due to her strong work ethic and tireless commitment to excellence. Upon retirement in 2012, Lynn and Joe moved full time to Lakeview, Arkansas where they forged a close-knit community of friends and rescued Lolo, a black Lab mix.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

2 rural MH residents hurt, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash on icy road

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in an area northwest of Mountain Home on a road with ice and snow resulted in injuries to two rural Mountain Home residents and the arrest of another. Sixty-year-old Karen Baker was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with suspected serious injuries, and her passenger, 56-year-old Bud Baker, was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Forty-seven-year-old Walter Morris Jr. was charged with driving on a suspended license for DWI.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KYTV

Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
OMAHA, AR
KYTV

Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Omaha business total lost after Christmas Eve fire

The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. According to KY3, the Omaha Fire Department, with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene Saturday evening around 9. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
OMAHA, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AR
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident

UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

