Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning January 3
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning January 3. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed,...
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
Salvage yard on fire in Independence County
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several fire crews are battling a salvage yard fire in Independence County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. The department confirmed there are more than 20 vehicles on fire.
Boil orders issued for 3 communities in the Twin Lakes area
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued several boil orders for communities in the KTLO listening area.In Baxter County, all customers in the Big Flat Waterworks system are under a boil order due to a frozen line coming in from the well to the pump house. In Fulton County, all...
Firefighters battle large blaze at north Batesville salvage yard
County and city emergency personnel are on the scene of a major commercial fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales, 3655 N. St. Louis, in Batesville. Initial reports say at least 20-30 junked vehicles were on fire while reports on social media from witnesses say the number looked double that. A large plume of black smoke from the blaze could be seen from area such as Batesville and Sulphur Rock.
Missouri man and dog saved after being stuck in frozen lake
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man trying to rescue a dog stuck on the ice of Arrowhead Lake had to be rescued himself when the canoe he was in capsized. Responding to a call about 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders pulled the man from the frigid lake on Howell County Road 9000, according to Joe […]
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
Efforts to sell local landfill continue
With just days left in 2022, efforts are underway to close on a proposed sale of the NABORS Landfill in northern Baxter County before the years closes. In addition to the 698-acre site, the proposed sale would apparently include the facility and property on Rossi Road in Mountain Home that once served as the company’s sanitation office.
Lynn Doris Santelli, 67, Lakeview (Roller)
On December 18, 2022, Lynn Doris “Lynnie” Santelli (Smith) passed away with her family by her side at Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 67. A native Minnesotan, she married Joseph M. Santelli of Aurora, Illinois in April of 1975. Making their first home in Aurora, Illinois and then settling in Montgomery, Illinois, they raised two daughters, Jennifer Santelli-Burns married to Aaron Burns of Chicago, Illinois and Melissa Santelli of Boston, Massachusetts. Lynn began her career in retail management with Hallmark Inc. and later moved to the Kirlin’s Hallmark franchise. During her 34 years with Hallmark, Lynn earned numerous awards due to her strong work ethic and tireless commitment to excellence. Upon retirement in 2012, Lynn and Joe moved full time to Lakeview, Arkansas where they forged a close-knit community of friends and rescued Lolo, a black Lab mix.
2 rural MH residents hurt, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash on icy road
A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in an area northwest of Mountain Home on a road with ice and snow resulted in injuries to two rural Mountain Home residents and the arrest of another. Sixty-year-old Karen Baker was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with suspected serious injuries, and her passenger, 56-year-old Bud Baker, was also sent to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Forty-seven-year-old Walter Morris Jr. was charged with driving on a suspended license for DWI.
Area clown sues trucking company for wrongful death
Spangle The Clown — formerly Ronald Poindexter before legally changing his name after the 2001 World Trade Center attack — is suing California-based LALA Trucking and one of its truck drivers for wrongful death.
Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business
OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodeling and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire, but the fire alarms sounded.
Omaha business total lost after Christmas Eve fire
The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. According to KY3, the Omaha Fire Department, with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene Saturday evening around 9. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
Authorities need your help to find a stolen tow truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a stolen tow truck last seen in Springfield. This tow truck was last seen on December 5th at 300 W. Scott Street. The vehicle, a black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew “Tow Truck,” has “Affordable Towing” on both doors with a few of […]
Evelyn Quevillon, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Evelyn Quevillon of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Quevillon died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Mountain Home ENT & Allergy: LPN/Medical Assistant
Mountain Home ENT & Allergy is looking to hire an LPN or Experienced Medical Assistant. Full-Time position for a very busy ENT practice. Looking for two years of office-setting experience. Email resume to lcowley@mhentallergy.net.
Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks
Along the Missouri-Arkansas line, a tale of buried Spanish treasure. This story was originally published in an online radio broadcast by Michele Skalicky with KSMU, Ozarks Public Radio. You’ll can read or listen to the full publication, HERE. SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ark. (KSNF/KODE) — Stories of buried treasure in the...
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
