WLKY.com
Meade County cutting off water in parts due to demand during cold weather
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Parts of Meade County could be without water for up to 10 hours due to a shortage. Meade County Sewer District announced on its Facebook that due to the cold temperatures and increased demand, it has been unable to keep up. The message was posted by general manager Brett Pyles.
WLKY.com
Meade County residents without water more than 24 hours; officials hope to restore by end of day
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE:One of the people interviewed in this story reported getting their water service back just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Parts of Meade County have now been without water for as much as 24 hours. Meade County Water District announced on its Facebook on Monday that...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Local stores, organizations closed due to inclement winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With the incoming dangerous winter weather, many shops and businesses are closing up early for the week. Mammoth Cave, the Glasgow Transit Bus, the Warren County Public Library and a roundup of local stores and agencies are closed Friday to avoid the bad weather. On...
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire
GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wnky.com
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
lakercountry.com
Death investigation underway in Eli community
A death investigation is underway after a man died at Russell County Hospital following injuries sustained at a residence in the Eli community. According to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots, 40-year-old Bryan J. Brummett of Russell Springs was pronounced deceased at Russell County Hospital at 1:20 a.m. Monday. The coroner’s...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
wvih.com
Man Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converters
A Park City man was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state 35 year-old Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS vehicles in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling Green Police Department...
k105.com
Morgantown police find meth, needles near 3 children during traffic stop. Impaired mother arrested.
An allegedly impaired woman has been arrested after Morgantown police found methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in her vehicle, along with the suspect’s three children, during a traffic stop. On Saturday, the Morgantown Police Department was dispatched to I-165 (Natcher Parkway) on the report of a reckless driver. Upon arriving...
k105.com
4 arrested in Hart Co. after multi-agency raid
Four suspects have been arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement raid in Hart County. On Monday afternoon, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant in Canmer, according to Hart County Sheriff Jeff Wilson. While not providing details...
lakercountry.com
Retired local doctor files suit against hospital
A retired local doctor has filed a lawsuit against Russell County Hospital. According to a lawsuit filed in Russell Circuit Court on Tuesday, retired doctor John Kilgallin filed the suit against Russell County Hospital and CEO Scott Thompson. In the lawsuit, Kilgallin alleges that the hospital and Thompson breached a...
lakercountry.com
Nine indicted by grand jury
A Russell County grand jury indicted nine individuals yesterday. Jimmy Weston, age 40, of Russell Springs, on charges of fleeing or evading police first degree, speeding 17 mph over the limit, driving under the influence third offense, operating on a suspended license, failure to surrender a revoked license, criminal mischief second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to notify address change.
