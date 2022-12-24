Read full article on original website
Freshman phenom adjusting to life as a varsity star, focus of opposing defenses
When you receive a Pac-12 basketball scholarship as an eighth-grader, you're going to need to get used to being the focus of the opposing team's defense. Such is the case for freshman standout Joe Sterling of Crespi High School in Encino, Calif. ...
ABC30 Fresno
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
ABC30 Fresno
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. "I was talking to my old teammate, DeAndre...
ABC30 Fresno
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO -- - Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and...
ABC30 Fresno
Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT
DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
ABC30 Fresno
Kings say Domantas Sabonis has avulsion fracture in right thumb
Sacramento KingsAll-Star center Domantas Sabonis has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb, the team announced Monday. The Kings said he will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's home game against the Denver Nuggets, indicating he may try to play through the injury.
Georgia star DL Jalen Carter says ankle is back to 100%
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Thursday that he feels 100% after a nagging ankle injury limited him for most of the first half of this season.
