Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: Auburn slays the lanky dragon and proves something against Colin Castleton

Auburn finally slayed the lanky dragon. The beast of Pembroke Pines went tumbling to the floor, and Neville Arena came unglued. Auburn finally —finally! — got the best of Colin Castleton, who had gotten the ball in the key with just seconds to go in the SEC opener, his visiting Florida team down by just one with the game on the line.
wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
247Sports

Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach

Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
Opelika-Auburn News

Todd Golden returns to the Plains as Auburn faces Florida in SEC opener

Todd Golden and his family will be at the Pearls’ for dinner Tuesday night. Golden’s wife, Megan York, and their two kids, Madison and Jacob — three-fourths of the first family of Florida men’s basketball — are a lock for the meal, Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl said Tuesday, but the Gators head coach said he’d be a “game time decision.”
Opelika-Auburn News

Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
AL.com

17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County

A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
WTVM

Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs. According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice. Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs. Anyone will additional questions should contact...
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Teenage Driver Dies in Elmore County Crash

A teenager from Tallassee has died after being involved in a two-car crash in Elmore County. State troopers say the 17-year-old, who hasn’t been identified, was driving a car that hit another car head-on at around 5:25PM Monday. The teenager was taken to a hospital, but died. The driver...
WSFA

2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
