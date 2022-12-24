Read full article on original website
Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park
PORTER, Ind. — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
Judge orders another long prison term in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence...
