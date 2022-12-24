Rolling blackouts to stop in Memphis, Shelby County, TVA tells utilities

Note: We are offering this story free as a public service. Please consider supporting our journalism by subscribing to The Commercial Appeal. You can get a digital subscription here.

The Tennessee Valley Authority stopped asking local power companies to institute rolling blackouts at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The possibility of blackouts returning remained, TVA and Memphis, Light, Gas and Water officials said.

MLGW said it was exiting local rolling blackouts and working to restore power to those who were still affected.

At noon, MLGW CEO Doug McGowen said TVA had indicated to local power companies that the probability of returning to blackouts remained low throughout Saturday afternoon, evening and into Christmas Sunday.

He said the blackouts on both Friday and Saturday impacted about 226,000 of the utility's 422,000 customers and would have impacted more if the order had not been rescinded by TVA.

MLGW had to shed more load than expected

MLGW initiated rolling blackouts early Saturday morning to conserve electricity and keep the electric grid stable as the Tennessee Valley Authority, the struggling regional electricity provider, told its local power companies to shed electric load.

The outages were supposed to be about 30 minutes in length. Some MLGW customers lost power at about 6 a.m. and had already been restored by 7 a.m. However, others were reporting outages longer than 30 minutes throughout Saturday morning.

Electric circuits that serve critical facilities like hospitals, airports, pumping stations, and sewerage plants were spared from the outages, McGowen said.

McGowen said in a statement early Saturday morning that TVA had directed MLGW to shed at least 10% of its electric load and that's why outages were lasting longer.

"Because we were ordered to shed at least 10% of our load (original projection was between 5-10%), we had to expand those outages to other areas that were not spelled out in the plan. Additionally, I told you that our process would be to implement rolling, 30-minute outages, but as many of you know firsthand, it is taking us longer than that to get power restored on average," McGowen said in a statement released after 8 a.m. Saturday.

The rolling blackouts are known as Step 50 -- a level of TVA emergency contingency planning that is triggered when electric demand is too high or the grid is threatened to be overwhelmed. TVA directed customers to shed about 10% of their electric load early Saturday morning.

At the noon news conference Saturday, McGowen said MLGW received "very little notice" of the need to start mandatory cutting of electric load both on Friday and Saturday. The need to cut up to 10% of MLGW's electric load caused the utility to not follow the planned outage of certain circuits as it had announced on Friday.

The federal agency, which provides power to Memphis, all of Tennessee and parts of six other states, struggled to keep plants online amid the freezing conditions and acknowledged it had lost several natural gas plants and at least one coal plant.

North Mississippi also experienced blackouts

North Central Electric Cooperative, which serves parts of DeSoto, Marshall, Tate and Lafayette counties in North Mississippi, also implemented rolling blackouts. It is a TVA customer, too.

The cooperative said on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. that it was exiting its planned blackouts.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

