Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.

SNOW HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO