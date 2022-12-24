Read full article on original website
WITN
Car hits front of Ayden computer store
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - No one was hurt Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a computer store in one Eastern Carolina town. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lee and Third streets in downtown Ayden. The car broke out the front doors of Langley...
WRAL
$3 million to go toward pedestrian bridge in downtown Rocky Mount
A federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount. A federal spending bill secures $3 million to build a pedestrian bridge across the train tracks running through downtown Rocky Mount.
WITN
Eastern Carolina communities’ New Year’s Eve preparations are underway
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - New Year’s Eve is approaching and areas across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for their celebrations. The Shad festival is set to take place in Grifton. Mount Olive will have a pickle drop - instead of a ball drop - for the town’s New...
WITN
Private plane makes emergency landing at Pitt-Greenville Airport
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured when a single-engine private plane made an emergency landing this afternoon at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The airport was notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that an aircraft was en route with malfunctioning landing gear. The plane, a Beechcraft A36, made a “wheels up”...
wcti12.com
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
WITN
Police searching again for missing Greenville teenager
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager. They say 15-year-old Mahogany Miller is 5′2 tall, 120 lbs. with red hair. She was last seen Tuesday night in Greenville. She went missing and then was found, earlier...
WITN
More than 200 stunned sea turtles were rescued
PINE KNOLL SHORES , N.C. (WITN) -More than 200 sea turtles were rescued in Eastern Carolina from cold stuns. The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores says it took in rescued sea turtles over the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather.
WITN
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
WITN
Christmas Day crash in Illinois kills Duplin County man
McLEAN COUNTY, IL (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was killed in a Christmas Day vehicle crash in Illinois. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the single-vehicle accident happened on Interstate 74 near Carlock, Illinois. She identified the victim as 71-year-old Herbert Rich III, of Wallace. The Duplin County...
Greenville residents spend $370 a month on utilities, $2,000 on all household bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The price keeps going up. A recent report from the online site Doxo’s on the US’s Utilities Market Size and Household Spending for 2022 finds out how much Americans spend on bills for utilities like gas and water every month. The report takes a look into Greenville and North Carolina spending […]
neusenews.com
Greene County Schools December Employee of the Month
Snow Hill, NC - At the last Board of Education meeting for 2022, the December Employee of the Month was revealed. West Greene Elementary’s assistant principal, Mrs. Anya Mattingly, was announced as Greene County Schools’ Outstanding Employee. Mrs. Mattingly has been assistant principal at West Greene for 3 years and is currently in her 4th year. One reason for her nomination is because “she puts in so much time and effort to make experiences that the students and staff will remember for a lifetime,” writes Laura Brown, a 3rd Grade Los Puentes teacher.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 25, 26 & 27
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her. Gene proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and worked on Cherry Point Base for over 45 years.
piratemedia1.com
One injured in Greenville, NC shooting
Greenville North Carolina's Police Department (GPD) announced one female was injured in a shooting near Darden Drive in an information release on Dec. 26. According to a Tweet of the release by GPD, officers responded to multiple shots fired at approximately 3:30 a.m. “The victim was transported to ECU Health...
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in breaking and entering of church
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man suspected of breaking and entering into a church. They say on Wednesday, December 21st, deputies responded to an alarm call at Faith Fellowship Church in Kinston, finding an unlocked door in the back of the church.
WITN
GRINCHES IDENTIFIED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say it didn’t take long for someone to identify a couple of grinches that stole hundreds of dollars in goods from a store Christmas night. Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise...
Kinston police investigating suspicious death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas. Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause […]
WITN
Greenville mother asks for help again in the search for missing son
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is asking the public for help again to find her son who has been missing since early December. 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson was first reported missing on December 2nd. The last place he was seen was Greensprings Park. Before Christmas, Khalil’s mother, Sonoma...
WITN
Delayed and canceled flights continue
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands are stranded at airports and those flying Southwest Airlines are getting the worst of the chaos. Southwest is working at one-third of its schedule to compensate. “4 or 5 cancellations just trying to leave the united states to even go internationally,” Clunie says. Former...
jocoreport.com
Young Mother Dies In Johnston County Wreck
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol says speed was a contributing factor in a fatal single vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The wreck was reported Friday, Dec. 23rd at 2:16am on NC Highway 210 near Caitlin Drive, west of McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said Shaquira Hall, age 30,...
