Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
International Institiute of St. Louis holds drive to provide support for refugees, immigrants throughout 2023
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community came together Wednesday to help families who will one day call the bi-state home. The International Institute of St. Louis (IISTL) held a winter donation drive early Wednesday afternoon to provide goods and items that will be given to support refugees and immigrants who will be coming to the city over the next year.
St. Louis American
Shamele Hill serves as chief program officer at CASA
Earlier this year, Shamele Hill was promoted to chief program officer for the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of St. Louis organization where she oversees the day-to-day operations of the program and provides support and guidance to staff and volunteers as they deliver best interest advocacy to children in foster care. Hill has worked with CASA of St. Louis cumulatively for approximately 14 years. Most recently, Hill became a facilitator of the Darkness to Light Stewards of Children curriculum that focuses on educating adults on preventive measures of child sexual abuse. Hill received a master of social work from Arizona State University and a master of human resource management from Lindenwood University.
St. Louis mayor signs 'guaranteed income' bill into law Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday signed the Working Families Bill into law, establishing Missouri's first guaranteed income program. Using $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, BB116 aims to support about 440 St. Louis families living in poverty, expand health care access and create new opportunities for local youth.
Neighborhood group seeks control of a NorthSide Regeneration property
ST. LOUIS — A neighborhood group is seeking control of a NorthSide Regeneration building it says has deteriorated over years. Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood Association in October sued NorthSide, related firm Rice Capital Group, NorthSide owner Paul McKee, and creditors Bank of Washington and Scarboro Services, saying it should be able to gain possession of 3509 Page Blvd. under state law if the defendants don't abate nuisance conditions.
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
labortribune.com
$20,000 raised for $5 for the Fight Fund at St. Louis Labor Council’s Union Reps Christmas luncheon
Bridgeton, MO – Union members and friends of working families gave generously, raising some $20,000 to help union families facing financial hardship, at the annual St. Louis Labor Council Union Representatives’ Christmas Luncheon Dec. 15 at Machinists District 9 Hall. The annual holiday gathering is a major fundraiser...
mymoinfo.com
DRA assiting with Missouri Circuit Breaker Tax Credit
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Property Tax Credit Claim gives credit to certain senior citizens and 100 percent disabled individuals for a portion of the real estate taxes or rent they have paid for the year. Nancy Pope is the Director of Disability Resource Association (DRA) in Festus. She says DRA...
939theeagle.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: Where is rent headed in the new year?
Renters have likely noticed a heftier price tag on units the past year. Price growth for rental units has been slowing in recent months, but in early 2022 annual rent increases topped 17% nationally. November rent was up nearly 9% in Kansas City and up close to 4% in St....
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
St. Louis warming shelters open up to help unhoused community on Christmas
ST. LOUIS — Organizations across St. Louis spent Christmas Day helping others. Days after frigid temperatures impacted the regions, more warming shelters opened across the Bi-state. Inside the St. James Bible Church on Sunday, Dec. 25, there were 40 cots covering the floor. Each of them was a temporary...
Where 3 disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their prison sentences
ST. LOUIS — The federal Bureau of Prisons has determined where three disgraced St. Louis aldermen will serve their sentences after they pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a north St. Louis gas station owner-turned-undercover FBI informant. Former aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who was sentenced to nearly four years...
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
Where you can legally buy and use fireworks in the St. Louis area on New Year's Eve
ST. LOUIS — As we near the end of the year, some people want to end the year with a bang. If you are one of the many people wanting to shoot off your own fireworks, there's something to consider: legality. In some states, it’s either illegal for people...
2022 in Review: St. Louis Lost Some Wonderful Restaurants in 2022
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
15 Cities Getting Hit the Hardest by High Inflation
These areas have seen some of the most severe price increases in 2022, and increasing costs are still a burden in many categories.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0