Another terrific article from Gary White (Dragged into Politics, The Ledger, Dec 18)! But I couldn’t help reading it with the idea of substituting drag shows with blackface shows. Put a picture of Justin Trudeau or Justice Kavanaugh in blackface going to a party for the one of DeShazo and you’ve got yourself a much more interesting article. They want to defend drag shows as perfectly respectable entertainment that needs to be welcomed into society and shown to our kids, but put a blackface show on and all hell breaks loose. ...

LAKELAND, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO