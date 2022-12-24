Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column:Voters getting taste of future
American voters got a sample of what’s coming in 2023 when Republicans take control of the U.S. House on Jan. 3. It was the way they voted on the last major bill — a $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies and providing more aid to Ukraine. The...
Putin's Army in 'Very Big Trouble' Heading Into 2023: Retired U.S. Major
"I think it's clear that Putin is not going to let his own intentions go. He doesn't care how many Russian soldiers will die," John Spencer said.
Voice of the people: Dressing in drag no different than blackface
Another terrific article from Gary White (Dragged into Politics, The Ledger, Dec 18)! But I couldn’t help reading it with the idea of substituting drag shows with blackface shows. Put a picture of Justin Trudeau or Justice Kavanaugh in blackface going to a party for the one of DeShazo and you’ve got yourself a much more interesting article. They want to defend drag shows as perfectly respectable entertainment that needs to be welcomed into society and shown to our kids, but put a blackface show on and all hell breaks loose. ...
POLITICO
As Israel’s Netanyahu returns to office, troubles lie ahead
Netanyahu’s joy may be short-lived.
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition ‘serious’
A statement from a Vatican spokesman said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours.”
U.S. State Department approves $180M sale sending anti-tank system to Taiwan
The U.S. State Department on Thursday approved a $180M U.S. arms sale to Taiwan that would give Taipei an anti-tank system that automatically lays mines.
