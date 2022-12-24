ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Our January thaw will start a little early this winter

Look for generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
Milder days to finish out 2022

A warm front will lift north of the region tonight with any flurries or light snow showers coming to an end with generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
Ice safety reminders as lakes and ponds start to freeze

NAPLES, Maine — Areas of Maine's Lakes Region have started to see water freezing over after the recent cold snap. With the popular ice fishing season getting underway, fishermen and first responders are sharing safety tips for those who are going out onto the ice. Tyson Garcia of Naples...
Few flurries tomorrow followed by warming trend

Quiet weather is expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and a light southwest breeze with more clouds rolling in as we approach daybreak. Tomorrow will then be on the cloudy side with a chance of flurries as a weak wave moves through. No more than a dusting is expected. Otherwise, it will be a quiet and cloudy day reaching the low to mid-30s in the afternoon.
Overcast & seasonable today

How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back

BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
Update: Power restored to most Mainers following Friday’s storm

Maine (WABI) - Crews continue to work to restore power after Friday’s storm which at its peak left more than 300-thousand customers without power. As of 11:55 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting 469 outages and nearly 11,000 customers without power. CMP says they restored power to 46,000...
Sun and clouds on Tuesday

How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Few flakes fly ahead of late-week warmup

Clouds give way to sunshine in Southern Maine Tuesday afternoon while light snow showers remain possible further north. Little more than a dusting is expected in any one spot. Temperatures are seasonable for late December topping out in the 20s and low 30s. Another round of light snow is possible...
CMP customers expected to have power restored by the end of Tuesday

Maine — Five days after Friday's storm, CMP customers are still without power. CMP President Joe Purington said all customers should have their power by the end of Tuesday. “We have almost 3,000 people in the field who will not stop until every customer has their power back,” Purington said in a statement posted on CMP's website.
Powerful storm slams Maine creating power outages and flooding

Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday as Rain and wind impacted Maine creating power outages and flooding. Over 180,000 power outages have been reported across the state. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make major repairs. Central...
Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine

More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
Highway deaths in Maine reach 15-year high

With three days remaining in 2022, the Maine Bureau of Highway safety reports 177 people died in highway crashes this year. State officials say a pandemic trend of speed and reckless driving has continued. “But now, with our levels of road traffic back to where they were pre-pandemic, people have...
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet

MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
