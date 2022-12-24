Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Milder with more sun this afternoon
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Our January thaw will start a little early this winter
Look for generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
WMTW
Milder days to finish out 2022
A warm front will lift north of the region tonight with any flurries or light snow showers coming to an end with generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
WMTW
Ice safety reminders as lakes and ponds start to freeze
NAPLES, Maine — Areas of Maine's Lakes Region have started to see water freezing over after the recent cold snap. With the popular ice fishing season getting underway, fishermen and first responders are sharing safety tips for those who are going out onto the ice. Tyson Garcia of Naples...
WMTW
Four days after holiday storm, some Mainers still don't have power
SEBAGO, Maine — It was a storm unlike anything many of us have seen in the last few years. Heavy rains battered Maine this holiday weekend as the powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. Roads had to be closed due to...
WMTW
Few flurries tomorrow followed by warming trend
Quiet weather is expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and a light southwest breeze with more clouds rolling in as we approach daybreak. Tomorrow will then be on the cloudy side with a chance of flurries as a weak wave moves through. No more than a dusting is expected. Otherwise, it will be a quiet and cloudy day reaching the low to mid-30s in the afternoon.
WMTW
Overcast & seasonable today
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW
Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back
BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
wabi.tv
Update: Power restored to most Mainers following Friday’s storm
Maine (WABI) - Crews continue to work to restore power after Friday’s storm which at its peak left more than 300-thousand customers without power. As of 11:55 a.m. Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting 469 outages and nearly 11,000 customers without power. CMP says they restored power to 46,000...
WMTW
Sun and clouds on Tuesday
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
WMTW
Few flakes fly ahead of late-week warmup
Clouds give way to sunshine in Southern Maine Tuesday afternoon while light snow showers remain possible further north. Little more than a dusting is expected in any one spot. Temperatures are seasonable for late December topping out in the 20s and low 30s. Another round of light snow is possible...
WMTW
CMP customers expected to have power restored by the end of Tuesday
Maine — Five days after Friday's storm, CMP customers are still without power. CMP President Joe Purington said all customers should have their power by the end of Tuesday. “We have almost 3,000 people in the field who will not stop until every customer has their power back,” Purington said in a statement posted on CMP's website.
989wclz.com
Powerful storm slams Maine creating power outages and flooding
Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday as Rain and wind impacted Maine creating power outages and flooding. Over 180,000 power outages have been reported across the state. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make major repairs. Central...
mainepublic.org
Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine
More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
WMTW
Highway deaths in Maine reach 15-year high
With three days remaining in 2022, the Maine Bureau of Highway safety reports 177 people died in highway crashes this year. State officials say a pandemic trend of speed and reckless driving has continued. “But now, with our levels of road traffic back to where they were pre-pandemic, people have...
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet
MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
WMTW
Wicked winds, heavy rain leaves wake of extensive damage across Maine
MAINE — Wicked winds and heavy rains battered the state of Maine as a powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. At the height of the storm, winds were between 60 and 70 mph along the coastline. In South Portland, parts of...
Comments / 3