Covington, OH

Emergency vote enacts 6-month moratorium on Covington short-term rentals

By Michael Coker
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
The Covington Board of Commissioners approved two ordinances Tuesday establishing a six-month moratorium on the licensing of short-term rental properties in the city.

The votes were passed on an emergency basis, meaning the ordinances take effect immediately and don't require a second vote.

The City of Covington said this moratorium will give the city time to study and rewrite regulations designed to protect neighbors and neighborhoods from the negative impacts of the uses, commonly known as Airbnbs or "vacation rentals," as well as figure out ways to bring operators into compliance.

Covington's current Neighborhood Development Code requires short-term rentals to be individually approved as a "conditional use," a process that requires a public hearing before the city's Board of Architectural Review.

In 2020, Covington began requiring a rental license and zoning approval for such properties.

The city said there were only 37 rental owners legally operating in 2022, with three others pending. Despite that, the city said 277 different properties are being advertised as short-term rentals in Covington.

"There's been a significant increase in short-term rentals, and it's really affecting the availability of affordable housing," said City Solicitor David Davidson. "We're trying to figure out how many."

Davidson said it's a bigger problem in Covington due to its proximity to Cincinnati and other entertainment.

"As a result, there are many two-to four family buildings that sit empty except on weekends," Davidson said.

The city said multiple residents have cited complaints, including increased traffic and parking issues in residential neighborhoods, non-compliance with building codes, as well as trash and noise at all hours.

The Board of Commissioners said there will be a required public hearing or public input opportunities in the months ahead.

“We want to make sure the public gets a chance to weigh in — both people who own these units and those who live near them and have concerns,” Commissioner Ron Washington said.

City officials said they will spend the time of the moratorium reviewing the existing regulations with emphasis on changes and increased compliance.

