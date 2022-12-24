ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals.Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting."This is just flat-out stupid," Hodges said. "We are going to catch you [the suspects],...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead at Minneapolis bus stop identified as Derrick Harding-Reyes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.On Friday morning, he was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes. The medical examiner's report did not list a home address.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Harrisburg, PA
