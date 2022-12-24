Linda Jean Lagroon, 67, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on February 7, 1955 to Donald and Carol Harrison in Salina, Kansas. In 1975, she married Bruce Lagroon and together they had two children. Linda was employed at the Salina Bicentennial Center as the Box Office Manager and Accounts Coordinator for more than 25 years, before retiring in 2009. She enjoyed watching her son race, her daughter dance and family vacations. She is fondly remembered for cooking and her Christmas cookies and candies which she shared with all her friends and family.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO