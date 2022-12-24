Read full article on original website
Shots fired in south Salina; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air in south Salina early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street at 1 a.m. Friday after a witness reported seeing a Hispanic man in a black pickup firing a handgun five times into the air. Officers searching the area found four shell casings.
Shots Fired Into the Air
Shots fired from a truck lead to the arrest of a Salina man. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a witness saw a Hispanic man point a gun out the window of his pickup and fire into the air as he rolled through the 2400 block S. 9th in the early morning hours of last Friday. The witness was able to relay the tag number of the 1987 GMC pickup to authorities – which led police to the home of 26-year-old Albert Castro-Arcco.
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 27
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carter, Colt Jameson; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended.
Patrol car crashes Sunday night while responding to collision in Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after the patrol vehicle he was driving crashed on an Ellsworth County highway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on K-14 highway, about a half-mile north of Avenue H. The location was about...
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying woman
MANHATTAN - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance identifying a woman and the vehicle pictured in this story. According to the Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office, the woman is a person of interest in the fraudulent use of a debit card to make a purchase at Menards, at 515 McCall Road in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 15th.
Judith May Lockhart
Judith May Lockhart, 83, of Salina, passed away Friday, December 23rd, 2022. Judith was born in Kansas City, Missouri on September 7, 1939, a daughter of the late Edith (Jackson) and Charles Krisher. Survivors include her daughter, Diana Blount-Newman (Paul), of Salina; son, Freddie Mack Kinard (Darlus), of Salina; three...
Garbage truck spins, rolls on I-70 early Monday; Salina man injured
A Salina man was injured when a garbage truck he was driving spun out of control and rolled into the median on Interstate 70 northeast of Salina early Monday morning. Taylor Redmond, 27, of Salina, was eastbound on I-70 in a green Peterbilt Waste Connections garbage truck when he lost control of the vehicle at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday near milepost 263, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The truck spun 180 degrees and entered the median before rolling onto the passenger side.
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Deputy Injured in Crash
An Ellsworth County Sheriff Deputy was injured Christmas night when he crashed in his patrol vehicle while responding to another crash on an icy highway. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old deputy Adam Macy was in his marked patrol Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated responding to a collision. The SUV lost control on ice, entered a ditch and rolled one time.
Multiple Accidents on Icy Roads
Icy conditions on Christmas night led to numerous slide-offs and a few injury accidents around Saline County. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 33-year-old woman from Enterprise was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after her 2003 Jeep Wrangler slid off Interstate-70 and hit a tree near mile post 261. Deputies say Carla Derrick suffered cuts in the crash that occurred at about 6:25pm on Sunday.
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Linda Jean Lagroon
Linda Jean Lagroon, 67, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on February 7, 1955 to Donald and Carol Harrison in Salina, Kansas. In 1975, she married Bruce Lagroon and together they had two children. Linda was employed at the Salina Bicentennial Center as the Box Office Manager and Accounts Coordinator for more than 25 years, before retiring in 2009. She enjoyed watching her son race, her daughter dance and family vacations. She is fondly remembered for cooking and her Christmas cookies and candies which she shared with all her friends and family.
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Carl Michael Yost
Carl Michael Yost, 80, of Salina, passed away Saturday, December 24th, 2022. Carl was born in Goodland, Kansas on September 29, 1942, a son of Louise (Davidson) and Frank Yost. Carl served in the United States Air Force. On November 29, 1988, Carl married Phyllis Brown, in Minneapolis, Kansas. He...
Three adults arrested; five children removed from their custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
One killed, one injured in Salina-area crash
An SUV crashed off Interstate 135 in Saline County on Wednesday night, killing a passenger and injuring the driver.
