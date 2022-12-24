Paramount to Air ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Marathon on Christmas Day

photo courtesy Paramount Network

The upcoming episode of Yellowstone—Season 5, Episode 8—will surreptitiously be absent from TV screens on Sunday, Dec. 25. But, evidently, even the Dutton clan needs to celebrate Christmas. That’s right, if you were expecting to sip a loaded eggnog while watching the new episode of Yellowstone on Sunday night, you’ll just be sipping loaded eggnog this week.

However, Paramount Network, the home of Yellowstone, isn’t completing scroogin’ us. Instead, Paramount is giving folks adequate time to open their presents on Christmas morning, before gifting us a yuletide present of sorts. Instead of Episode 8, Paramount is giving us the first seven episodes of Season 5 beginning at 11:38 a.m. CT. At least this way, you can be ready for Episode 8—“A Knife and No Coin”—when it airs the following Sunday on January 1.

And if you need a teaser about Episode 8, here ya go: Jamie goes through with his plan; John has a request for Monica and lends support to an unexpected friend; the cowboys embark on a big change; a flashback reveals a source of Rip’s loyalty.

‘Yellowstone’ Christmas Marathon Schedule

But seven-plus hours of Yellowstone isn’t the only Paramount present. The network is also giving us three more hours of the Duttons in the form of prequels 1883 and 1923. Beginning at 9 a.m. CT, you’ll get the first two episodes of 1883, which originally aired in 2021. And to cap your 10 hours of Duttons, the first episode of 1923, which premiered last week on Dec. 18, will air at 8:07 p.m. CT.