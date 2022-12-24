ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘1923’s Helen Mirren Speaks Out About Reunion With ‘Enormous’ Star Harrison Ford on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

By Craig Garrett
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NU0RN_0jtWA3Bl00
(Photo credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+)

Helen Mirren revealed that her partnership with 1923 co-star Harrison Ford is now “very different” because she’s “caught up with him.” Mirren co-leads with the legendary Star Wars actor in Paramount+’s Western drama, a prequel to the widely acclaimed series Yellowstone. As Helen recalled how they first crossed paths in The Mosquito Coast (1986), she remembered him as an ‘enormous movie star’ while she was a struggling theatre performer at the time.

“The relationship was obviously very, very different then,” Helen Mirren told The Times. “Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me.”

However, since the 80s, Mirren’s film profile has grown quite a bit. She even won an Oscar for her performance in 2006’s The Queen. An Academy Award win has eluded Ford over the years. “Now our relationship is very different because I’ve sort of caught up with him,” she added. “Well, I’ll never catch up with him completely but I’m a little bit closer than I was.”

‘1923’: Helen Mirren says Ford has developed ‘defensive armor’ due to stardom

Mirren pointed out how much Ford has changed since their first collaboration in the 80s. “He had that carapace which is essential for people who have reached that level of popular stardom. It’s so full-on, you have to develop some sort of defensive armor. He was always lovely to kids; grown-ups, not so much.”

To his credit, Harrison Ford is thrilled to be reteamed with Mirren. “I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” Ford said on the 1923 red carpet earlier this month. “She’s wonderful, she’s just a lovely person, and so it’s been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.”

In 1923, Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton, the wife of Jacob Dutton, portrayed by Harrison Ford. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an impressive 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere episode. Paramount Network and CMT aired the episode four times, which featured Cara Dutton carrying out a fatal attack against an intruder and more. Paramount proclaimed that the debut yielded the largest cable premiere in all of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Posts Emotional Tribute After Brad William Henke’s ‘Shocking’ Death

Fans were shocked this week to learn that Brad William Henke passed away unexpectedly at the age of 56. Henke gained fame first as a player for the National Football League however, he later decided to move into acting. Among Henke’s many roles is a turn on the hit Showtime series Dexter and the Netflix hit, Orange Is The New Black. Now, one of Henke’s fellow actors, longtime Blue Bloods actress, and Sex and the City alum Bridget Moynahan is responding to the tragic news. Sharing an emotional tribute to Henke on her Instagram page.
COLORADO STATE
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s Sister Reveals Why the Country Icon Always Wore Black

Johnny Cash is known for a long and storied career, and one thing that fans know him for throughout that career is his all-black wardrobe. Now, ahead of the new Johnny Cash documentary, “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon,” his family is coming out to discuss the things that made Cash, Cash.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

621K+
Followers
69K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy