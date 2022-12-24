ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 16 predictions: Seahawks vs. Chiefs, Buccaneers vs. Cardinals picks, odds

By Action Network
 5 days ago

Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 16.

Seattle Seahawks (+10) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

For years, the Seahawks have had a knack for sticking in close games. That hasn’t changed this season, and it won’t change on Saturday, either.

Each of Seattle’s past six losses have been decided by one possession, and its seven wins have come by an average of eight points. That’s the product of having a meticulous passer in Geno Smith and an efficient run game — a key reason why this team averages the fifth-fewest offensive plays per game (59.3).

The Chiefs have struggled to put teams away all year, owning just three wins by more than 10 points after a pair of six-point wins against the Broncos and Texans in recent weeks. This one should be close.

Geno Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers-ARIZONA CARDINALS under 40.5

This game has under written all over it, and I’m surprised the total hasn’t already dipped into the 30s with what we can expect from these two offenses.

The Cardinals have scored a combined 28 points in two games since Kyler Murray’s injury and now have to turn to third-stringer Trace McSorley, who has a career 44.4 passer rating on 39 attempts with zero starts under his belt. Conversely, the venerable Tom Brady has led his team to 17.6 points per game — fifth-worst in the league — and is throwing too many interceptions as of late to expect a revival here.

Last week: 0-2. Panthers (L), Broncos-Cardinals Under (L).
Season: 13-14-1.

New York Post

New York Post

