Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Reds make winning start to Premier League top-four bid
Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action as they restarted their bid to force their way into the top four with an entertaining victory over Aston Villa. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and teenager Stefan Bajcetic ensured the Reds recorded a third successive league win for the first time this season and reduced the gap to the Champions League places to five points.
PSV Confirm Cody Gakpo Agreement With Liverpool Ahead Of €40m-€50m January Transfer
Liverpool may feel like they are getting a bargain, considering Gakpo has scored 13 goals and recorded 14 assists in 20 appearances for PSV this season.
Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League
A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans. Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.
Yardbarker
Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move
Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
FOX Sports
Nketiah scores, leader Arsenal rallies to beat West Ham 3-1
LONDON (AP) — Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham on Monday. The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: KDB on Phil, Leeds Needs Luck, Julian’s New Price, and More...
Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they take on Leeds United at Elland Road. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you up to speed before kickoff. Mahrez challenges Man City to ‘hit the ground running’ on Premier League return to keep title hopes alive - Patrick Allen - Goal.
Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde
Chelsea have confirmed a deal to sign David Datro Fofana on a pre-contract agreement, with the striker joining in the new year.The Molde forward, who turned 20 years old just before Christmas day, will join on a long-term deal to give Graham Potter an extra option in the final third, following the season-ending ACL injury to Blues forward Armando Broja.Fofana scored 15 times in 24 Eliteserien matches for the Norwegian side in 2022 as Molde claimed the title, with the club acknowledging he now wanted to “follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.”In a post on their...
BBC
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree to sign forward, say PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals. The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m)....
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City To Make Surprise January Swoop For Rafael Leao
Premier League Champions Manchester City may join in with the winter transfer window fun after Liverpool got the ball rolling amongst the 'Big Six' as they are on the verge of confirming the signing of PSV winger Cody Gakpo. Meanwhile Chelsea and Arsenal are making moves to improve their side...
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
West Ham host Brentford in a big London derby on Friday as the Hammers badly need to get back to winning ways. David Moyes’ side have lost four on the trot in the Premier League and were outplayed at Arsenal on Boxing Day. They keep making silly defensive errors which has left them hovering just above the relegation zone this season. That said, they are in the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 and have been flying in Europe.
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
The Premier League Champions got back into league action in style against Leeds United as goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland got Pep Guardiola's men the three points.
BBC
Phil Alexander: Ex-Crystal Palace CEO named new chief executive at Bristol City
Bristol City have appointed former long-serving Crystal Palace chief executive Phil Alexander to the same position at the Championship club. Alexander, 60, spent 26 years at Selhurst Park before leaving in the summer to take up a senior advisory role at League One Wycombe Wanderers. He will take up his...
Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online tonight
Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup and host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening. Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November. Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four prior to the break in November.However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season, despite a tough start to...
Yardbarker
‘Special dispensation’ needed if new Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is to make Premier League debut at Brentford
Liverpool’s signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV was officially confirmed yesterday but the 23-year-old may not be available for the Reds’ trip to Brentford on January 2 unless ‘special permission’ is granted by the Premier League. A report by The Athletic (via the Express) claims that...
SB Nation
Paul Ince On Reading’s ‘Massive’ But ‘Fortunate’ Win Over Swansea
The Royals picked up a great win in their final home fixture of the year with a 2-1 victory against Swansea City. Andy Carroll gave Reading the lead in the first half and Yakou Meite had the opportunity to make it two shortly after from the spot but he skied the penalty. Tom Ince capitalised on some poor Swansea defending to make it two. The Swans scored through Liam Cullen on 71 minutes to go to make it a nervy final 20 but we held on to get three important points.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City Down Leeds, Player Ratings, 1st Team Ready, and More...
Manchester City got their Premier League campaign restarted with a victory over Leeds United at Elland Road. Up next for the men is a visit from Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready. CITY PRODUCE FINE DISPLAY TO DISMANTLE LEEDS AND CLOSE GAP...
SB Nation
Graham Potter happy for ‘step forward’ by Chelsea, worried for Reece James reinjury
The weather was fairfly frightful, but Chelsea’s fire was quite delightful as we produced a solid overall performance on Boxing Day+1 at Stamford Bridge tonight — certainly in the first half — and beat AFC Bournemouth rather easily, 2-0. Of course, we “should” be beating any newly...
Leeds vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Erling Haaland hits a brace
Erling Haaland continued his incredible season in front of goal with a double to help Manchester City cruise to a 3-1 victory at Leeds United on Wednesday, ensuring the champions closed the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.The visitors had a hosts of chances in the first half, with Haaland twice denied by fine saves from home goalkeeper Illan Meslier, while England forward Jack Grealish blazed two efforts over from good positions.It appeared City would go into the interval frustrated, before Spanish midfielder Rodri finally made one count in first half stoppage time, firing home after...
Yardbarker
Tottenham eyeing up a move for 28-year-old England star
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The 28-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea as well according to Daily Mail. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham comes forward with an offer for the England international at...
Comments / 0