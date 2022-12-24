Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Vanessa Collier At The Kate
Master musician and multi-instrumentalist Vanessa Collier will visit The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook to perform funk, soul, rock, and blues on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Collier, an award-winning musician, is known for soulful vocals, searing saxophone, and witty songwriting. For information and tickets,...
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
zip06.com
Kevin Patrick Hughes
Kevin Patrick Hughes, 63, of Branford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, surrounded by his loving family at the Connecticut Hospice, after a courageous two-year battle with Bulbar Onset ALS. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia M. Livieri Hughes. Kevin was born in New Haven, on Feb. 2, 1959,...
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
zip06.com
Karol Trojanoski
Karol Trojanoski, 83, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus on Nov. 12, 2022, after a long illness. Karol was a member of the I.U.O.E. Local 478, and worked for J.F. Barret and Sons of Milford, until his illness forced him into early retirement.
zip06.com
Anthony D. Luzzi Sr.
Anthony D. Luzzi Sr., 70, of East Haven, passed away Dec. 23, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was born May 25, 1952, in New Haven, to the late John L Sr. and Anne (Criscuolo) Luzzi. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Rosemary (Ward) Luzzi; and...
zip06.com
Lilian Belenardo: Experience Everything
The life of a centenarian does not happen without constantly moving forwards, as 102-year-old East Haven resident Lilian Belenardo understands from her century-long time among her family, friends, and those she cares about. An elemental part of that ever-onwards motion is to separate the bad from the good and solely rely on the latter.
zip06.com
To Be Performed By Saybrook Stage Company
The Saybrook Stage Company will be performing Blithe Spirit live Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m; Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at The Kate, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook. This smash Noel Coward (Private Lives) comedy hit features...
zip06.com
The Annual Get-the-Children-Outside Walk On Sunday, Jan. 1
All are welcome in the New Year to take a brisk walk on the Shoreline Greenway Trail at Tabor. Participants should park at the Shoreline Greenway Trail parking lot off of Tabor Drive in Branford, opposite Ark Road. For information or questions, call Judy Miller, 203-589-8335. Children, in particular, are...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT lawyer Steve Mednick represents high-profile clients. He's also recorded 20 albums of music.
In the liner notes to his new album 1952, Steve Mednick writes, “Each and every morning I look mortality straight in the eye and declare: ‘There is still so much to do! Don’t mess with me! Please?’ ”. Then he adds, “The recovering politician in me...
zip06.com
First Impressions
The Lyme Art Association, 90 Lyme Street, Old Lyme will host two shows featuring contemporary representational art in two shows. Both exhibits run from Friday, Jan. 13 through Thursday, March 2. The opening reception will be Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. First Impressions, the 31st Annual Associate...
zip06.com
Scott Giegerich: Let the Lights Shine
This fall, it finally happened: Old Saybrook High School athletes took the field for games under the lights. Watching it happen was Scott Giegerich, a longtime Board of Selectmen (BOS) member and one of the early proponents of making Friday night lights a reality. It’s hard to find a more...
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
zip06.com
Marion M. Johnson
Marion M. Johnson, 75, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Dec. 17 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Robert E. Johnson, Jr.; loving mother of Rob Johnson III (Sarah) and Eric Johnson; cherished Oma of Natalie Johnson; beloved sister of Doreen (Joseph) and Renee (Ron) Randall with whom she had a very special bond; loving Aunt to Stephanie, Sarah, and Joey; and great-aunt to Isaac and Illiana.
zip06.com
Warriors Lending a Hand
Members of the Valley Regional High School baseball team, along with members of the Connecticut State Police, Essex Police, and the Tri-Town Animal Control Office held a pet food and kitty litter drive on Dec. 10 at Essex Town Hall. The event also included pet photos with Santa.
zip06.com
Paul K. Edman
Paul K. Edman of Madison passed away peacefully on Dec. 20 at Middlebury Convalescent Home. Paul was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Guilford Sanatorium, and was the husband of the late Alice (Crilly) Edman. He was the son of the late Paul M. and Emily J. (Minella) Edman of Madison.
zip06.com
An Afternoon Tradition in Deep River
Ryan Malcame listens as his son Luke, 9, tells a story to Luke’s aunt Sue Carmichael as the three enjoy an afternoon snack at The Nest Coffee House in Deep River on Dec. 22. The Nest has become a tradition for the trio with them meeting every day after Luke finishes school. The Nest Coffee House, a program of A Little Compassion Inc., is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to changing the lives of young adults with disabilities.
wiltonbulletin.com
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
zip06.com
Christine Woodside: Into the Woods
What could be a more appropriate last name for writing about nature and the environment than Woodside?. Christine Woodside says the name has drawn comments and, on one occasion, someone reviewing one of her books suggested she had made it up. For the record, that is not true. And, there...
zip06.com
More Cookies!
A few weeks ago I wrote about a few of my favorite cookies, including snowball cookies and invited readers to send in theirs. Linda Bergonzi-King of Guilford did just that. “Just reading your article on holiday cookies. I’m going to make the snowball cookies! But my favorite are my ricotta cookies that I consider my version of anginetti,” she wrote.
