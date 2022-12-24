ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
If Mike McDaniel runs the ball, the Miami Dolphins can beat the Patriots

If Mike McDaniel stops calling plays like he’s on Madden and actually runs the ball, then the Miami Dolphins have a great chance of beating the Patriots. In the month of December, the Miami Dolphins went from 8-3 trying to clinch the division to 8-7 and clawing for a wildcard spot. The starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, other Dolphins players suffered injuries and now Miami’s playoff hopes are on life support.
League insiders split on Lamar Jackson’s future with Ravens

While the Baltimore Ravens are fighting for playoff positioning, the continued absence of Lamar Jackson is adding to a looming powder keg in Charm City. The NFL is a nuanced beast. Just ask Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Standard logic would say the Ravens should give Jackson almost whatever...
