AFP

Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies

Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazilian football icon Pele will die.

