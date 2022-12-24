Read full article on original website
2023 Rose Bowl Preview
The 2023 Rose Bowl features the 10-2 Penn State Nittany Lions against the 10-3 Utah Utes. Here is the 2023 Rose Bowl preview. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2) Penn State won 10 games to make their second-straight bowl game. They defeated four teams who went to bowl games: Purdue, Ohio, Minnesota and Maryland. Their only losses were to Ohio State and Michigan, who were both in the College Football Playoff.
Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos have fired Nathaniel Hackett after going 4-11 to start the season according to a statement released by the team. Hackett was in his first season as a head coach this season in Denver. Before the Broncos, he was an offensive coordinator with the Packers, Jaguars and Bills.
Oregon 4-star CB signee Daylen Austin discusses flip from LSU, contact with Deion Sanders
Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly four-star cornerback Daylen Austin was set to be the first player from his high school to play at LSU. However, he decided to go a different direction last week by flipping and then signing with Oregon. Austin grew close with Tigers cornerbacks coach cornerbacks...
Fantasy Football Week 17 Quarterback Rankings
The 2021-22 NFL season has only two weeks left. Bye weeks are over and most leagues are now at their championship game. At this point it is important to have backup options on your fantasy roster because injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 17 quarterback rankings.
Auburn Live Basketball Show: Recapping the Tigers' win over Florida
We’re recapping No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 win over Florida on Wednesday night inside a rowdy Neville Arena on today’s show. The Tigers opened conference play 1-0 and now have a week off before traveling to Georgia. It wasn’t always pretty, but Bruce Pearl’s team found a way to win in the end. In a game that featured 12 lead changes and 10 ties, it was Auburn’s premier playmakers that carried the team.
Raiders to Bench Derek Carr in Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders have chosen to bench their starting quarterback in Week 17’s game against the 49ers. This is a potential money-saving move, as Carr will be guaranteed over $40 million if he gets injured. PFF’s Ari Meirov reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Las...
Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target
IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, ...
LIVE UPDATES: Under Armour All-America Recruiting Central
The 2023 Under Armour All-America game will kick off on January 3 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Practices will take place at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Alabama is well represented in the game that has featured former stars such as Julio Jones, Amari Cooper. Marlon Humphrey, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jerry Jeudy, Landon Collins and many more!
Freshman phenom adjusting to life as a varsity star, focus of opposing defenses
When you receive a Pac-12 basketball scholarship as an eighth-grader, you're going to need to get used to being the focus of the opposing team's defense. Such is the case for freshman standout Joe Sterling of Crespi High School in Encino, Calif. ...
NFL Head Coaching Changes
Every year there are plenty of coaches fired and hired. Here are the NFL head coaching changes for this year. Note: This article will be updated throughout the season and offseason. AFC South. Indianapolis Cotls. Fired: Frank Reich. Interim: Jeff Saturday. Hired: TBD. AFC West. Denver Broncos. Fired: Nathaniel Hackett.
Lane Johnson to Put Off Season-Ending Surgery
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is putting off season-ending surgery. After suffering a torn adductor, he has decided that he will rehab the injury for up to three weeks to be able to return to the field for the NFC playoffs. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news...
Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 Game Recap
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short this past Saturday losing to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 34-40. This gives the Eagles their second loss of the season and keeps the Cowboys alive in the division. However, the Eagles only need to win one more game to clinch home-field advantage in the playoffs. This article will recap Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 17 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 17 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 6-8-2, Season: 106-124-8 Thursday Night Football. Dallas Cowboys (-10)...
