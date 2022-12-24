Read full article on original website
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
uptownmessenger.com
Miss Shirley’s on Magazine keeps the spirit of a neighborhood Chinese restaurant
A new Chinese restaurant on Magazine Street has a familiar family at its helm. Miss Shirley’s opened on Dec. 1 in the space that was occupied by Jung’s Golden Dragon II. Jung’s Golden Dragon, which opened in Metairie in 1977 before relocating Uptown in 2010, closed in May when the owner, Jung Tan, retired.
fox8live.com
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
lafourchegazette.com
Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma
La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
uptownmessenger.com
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence
The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
Eater
The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022
It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
WDSU
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses on Friday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide that left a well-known New Orleans comedian dead. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot multiple times in his car outside of a Rouses on the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. on Friday. Montrell just got...
fox8live.com
Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
fox8live.com
NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
NOLA.com
Comedian Boogie B identified as man shot dead in Rouses parking lot in New Orleans
Social media personality Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been identified as the man shot dead in front of the Rouses Market in New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a law enforcement source and a friend of the comedian. Montrell, 43, known for his series "New Orleans Hood History," in...
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
myneworleans.com
Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WDSU
Southern University nursing student one of the victims in Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A Southern University student was one of the victims who was shot and killed at a Lower Ninth Ward party the day after Christmas. Courtney Hughes, 19, was a freshman nursing major from New Orleans who was visiting home for the holidays. She and Kyron Peters,...
Friends and family lash out in wake of CBD murder
Loved ones are vocal after the murder of a New Orleans-born comedian in Downtown New Orleans. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Brandon Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price, said.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for missing teenager, last seen on Christmas Eve
New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a runaway teenager in the First District. According to police, Allison Diaz, 14, was last seen leaving her residence in the 2900 block of Palmyra on Dec. 24 around 11 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since. She...
NOLA.com
The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom
With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
Sunny and a little warmer for Christmas, another freeze tonight
Temps warmed above freezing today, with sunshine for Christmas across Southeast Louisiana. “We woke up with temperatures in the 20s for everyone except in the New Orleans metro, where it was in the low 30s,”
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market
Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
