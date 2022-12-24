ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

lafourchegazette.com

Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma

La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
uptownmessenger.com

New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence

The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
Eater

The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022

It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
WDSU

New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses on Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide that left a well-known New Orleans comedian dead. Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was shot multiple times in his car outside of a Rouses on the 700 block of Baronne Street around 4 p.m. on Friday. Montrell just got...
fox8live.com

Dozens of flights in and out of New Orleans canceled day after Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a massive weekend winter storm, holiday travel remained snarled Monday morning (Dec. 26) with over 30 flights in and out of New Orleans canceled. Flights arriving at Louis Armstrong International Airport from all over the country were canceled, including Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Baltimore, Dallas, Chicago,...
Tina Howell

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat

Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
fox8live.com

NOFD extinguishes large fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a fire visible for miles Monday afternoon (Dec. 26) in New Orleans East. Dark, billowing smoke was spotted around 2:45 p.m., rising from a mostly industrial area near Chef Menteur Highway and Old Gentilly Road. Nearby residents told Fox 8 that the...
myneworleans.com

Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
NOLA.com

The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom

With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market

Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
