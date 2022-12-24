Read full article on original website
Related
Peruvian shamans gather to make 2023 prophesies
Atop a sacred hill in Lima, Peruvian shamans scatter coca leaves and flower petals while a snake named Maria slithers over posters of world leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazilian football icon Pele will die.
UN condemns Taliban bans on women, threatens to suspend critical aid
The United Nations has condemned the most recent Taliban ban on women barring them from working in NGOs and warned multiple critical aid programs will be forced to stop.
Comments / 0