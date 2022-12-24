Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
4 p.m. Eppley board check: Southwest flyers experience majority of delays, cancellations
Eppley Airport passengers describe cancelled flight turmoil. Issues at the airport due to cancellations by Southwest Airlines. Three south Omaha residents are recovering after a house fire Tuesday morning. Plattsmouth man injured in trailer home fire. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Plattsmouth man was injured in a fire that...
WOWT
Nebraska Game and Parks reminds parkgoers to use caution around sick, dead birds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As avian influenza -- more commonly known as “bird flu” -- spreads across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks is reminding state park visitors to use caution and avoid sick birds. The CDC reports a record number of birds have been affected by this...
WOWT
Jim Pillen appoints new Nebraska State Fire Marshal
Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning. Mild weather to finish out the week, more melting in store. A widening project may impact drivers in west Omaha.
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces fire marshal appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen will appoint a new State Fire Marshal. Pillen announced Tuesday he plans to appoint Shane Hunter as Nebraska’s newest Fire Marshal. Hunter currently is the Vice President of Safety, Security, and Business Continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District. According to Pillen, Hunter...
WOWT
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s minimum wage will increase annually until 2026 after voters passed an initiative in November. Initiative 433, which is a plan to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2026, passed with 59% of the vote. The state’s current minimum...
WOWT
Tuesday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
WOWT
CHI Health, Creighton University partner in new rural doctor program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rural hospitals across the country are facing staff shortages. To help fill the void, CHI Health is partnering with Creighton University’s School of Medicine to launch a residency program for future doctors. “We are actually expanding our residency training program, so that the doctors we...
Comments / 0