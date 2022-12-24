Read full article on original website
Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding
Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals
Ariana Grande has sent a stack of Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals. The pop star started the tradition of posting gifts to youngsters under the care of doctors in the UK city after her 2017 concert there was marred by a terrorist attack which killed 22 people - and she made sure plenty of presents for sick youngsters were delivered to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital this year.
Finneas defends Billie Eilish over 10 year age gap with boyfriend
Finneas has defended Billie Eilish over her 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The 25-year-old musician has defended his younger sister Billie, 21, after someone reposted one of his TikTok videos and criticised her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman. On Monday (26.12.22), he replied: "I want my sister to...
It was their last time with their loved ones... The stars we lost at Christmas and New Year's
The holiday season is a time for experiencing laughter and joy with your family and friends. Gifts are exchanged, food is shared and fun is had. However, this time can also be painful, especially for those who have lost a loved one over Christmas or New Year's. Many prominent stars...
Claire Richards’ daughter more inspired by Little Mix
Claire Richards' daughter decided she might want to be a singer after watching a Little Mix show. The Steps singer joked she has spent years "dragging" 11-year-old Daisy to her own gigs, but only after watching the 'Love Me Like You' hitmakers live did the youngster admit she harbours some ambitions to follow in her mum's footsteps.
Sam Smith: No songwriters know the key to hit success
Sam Smith says even the biggest songwriters in the world have no clue "what they are doing". The 'Writing's on the Wall' hitmaker has insisted it's impossible to know if you have a hit on your hands, no matter how successful you are or how long you have been in the music business.
Cher wishes she could show late mum massive Christmas ring from boyfriend
Cher wishes she could show her late mother the massive ring she was given at Christmas by her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The singer said receiving the gift made her miss actress and singer Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96. Cher tweeted on Monday (26.12.22):...
Iron Maiden release tour documentary
Iron Maiden have released a new mini-documentary for their 'Legacy Of The Beast’ tour. The band's frontman Bruce Dickinson acts as a guide for the two-piece doc 'Behind The Scenes With Bruce', which runs for a total of 18 minutes. In the behind-the-scenes episodes, Bruce gives fans an insight...
I've been rejected a lot during my career, says Lily Collins
Lily Collins "got rejected a lot" at the beginning of her career. The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman - insists she's had to overcome rejection to reach the top of her industry. Lily shared: "I definitely got rejected...
Vogue Williams excited for ‘peaceful’ Christmas break
Vogue Williams is “thrilled” to be having a “peaceful” festive break. The 37-year-old model, her husband Spencer Matthews, and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and eight-month-old Otto are at Glen Affric, the former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star’s dad’s Highlands estate until the new year, and the blonde beauty is delighted because they’re getting some much-needed “wholesome” family time.
Usher heartbroken as grandmother dies on Christmas Eve
Usher's beloved grandmother died on Christmas Eve (24.12.22). The pop star and his family were plunged into mourning when Ernestine Carter passed away at her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee on December 24 at the age of 87 - and he's shared a heartbreaking tribute to his elderly relative on Instagram revealing he feels "lost" without her.
From a steamy start to an ABRUPT END! These are the biggest celebrity break-ups of 2022...
The honeymoon phase is well and truly over for these couples... and so are their relationships. The burning passion dimmed and these romances just couldn't last the distance. From Julia Fox and Kanye's rebound relationship to Giselle and Tom's shock divorce... find out which couples called it quits in 2022.
Ryan Reynolds loved family snowball fights
Ryan Reynolds loved trying to “murder” his brothers during his childhood Christmas holidays. The 46-year-old star admitted some of his “fondest memories” are of the epic snowball fights he and his siblings used to have when the cold weather hit in Canada. He said: “As a...
Who are the most Googled stars of 2022?
In a world of rolling news, constant clicks and thirst for celebrity gossip, it takes something special for a handful of stars to become the most sought after on Google. From the passing of Queen Elizabeth to a gripping court battle between a once happy husband and wife, these are the most searched stars of 2022...
Queen Consort Camilla isn’t ‘stuffy’
Queen Consort Camilla has been branded the “least stuffy queen in history”. The former Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to King Charles, has been praised for her down-to-earth nature by author Gyles Brandreth, who she has known since she was a teenager, and the writer believes she has the right qualities for her position in the royal family.
