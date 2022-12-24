Read full article on original website
Raffle winner in Norwood
Joanne Lincoln, Colton, is the winner of an oversized patriotic quilt from the Norwood American Legion Auxiliary Unit 68. From the left are Auxiliary 2nd Vice Christy McDonald, winner Joanne Lincoln and Auxiliary member and quilter Penny O’Brien. Photo submitted by Elaine Saari.
Snow covered trees in Canton
Dana Barry submitted this photo of snow-covered trees on Farmer Street in Canton after the storm Dec. 16. Photo submitted by Dana Barry.
Canton youngsters help those in need
Four classes of 8- and 9-year-olds from Banford Middle School visited Church & Community Program recently to tour the pantry. The entire third grade did a food collection project and donated an incredible 713 cans and boxes of food. Read more here. Photo submitted by Fran Bailey.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Canton Church and Community Program gets donation
Coakley Home and Hardware in Canton recently donated $1,600 to the Church and Community Program. Pictured, from the left are Diane Foote, Coakley Home and Hardware, Connie Jenkins, director of the Church & Community Program, and Agnes White, Coakley Home and Hardware. Submitted Photo.
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County
Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
A break from snow for Jefferson & Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s calmer today than it’s been during the last several days of blizzard conditions and lake effect snow. Snow is expected in St. Lawrence County for the morning and early afternoon, but it will be light and won’t amount to much. It...
Norwood Norfolk Raymondville Outreach Program donation
The Sons of the Norwood American Legion (SAL) donated $600 to the Norwood Norfolk Raymondville Outreach Program in support of the food pantry. This holiday season, food has been distributed to 130 families. The pantry is located at 34 North Main St., Norwood in the St. Olympia Orthodox Church previously known as the Congregational Church. The pantry is open the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Pictured above, from the left, are SAL Chaplain Mike Tuper, Program volunteer John Murray, Program President Marsha Murray and SAL Commander Tony Nocerino. Photo by Elaine Saarinen Photo.
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Deferiet during this winter storm is on par with the accumulation in Buffalo. Deferiet saw 50.8 inches of snowfall, while the Buffalo Airport records 51.5 inches of snow. Watertown and Sackets Harbor also saw snowfall on par...
Former bartender accused of stealing from employer
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A former bartender at AMVETS Post 4 in Massena is accused of stealing more than $4,000 from the veterans’ service club. Village police arrested 50-year-old Nanette Convertini on Tuesday. She’s charged with third-degree grand larceny. According to AMVETS Post Commander Fred Cockayne, Convertini...
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
Michelle R. Gentile, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. Gentile, Watertown passed away Sunday, December 13th at her home. She was 55 years old. Calling hours will be Monday December 26th, 2022 from 10 am – 12 noon with a funeral service to follow at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
No storm-related deaths as emergency crews aid more than 200 cars off the roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the blizzard of 2022 wraps up, those who were on the ground answering emergency calls say it was just another day at the office. “Everyone realizes ‘Okay, I’m probably going to get called in early and I am probably going to stay late’ and you just get through it. And the more you have out there, the better off you are going to be,” said Timerman.
Fort Drum soldiers directed to not report, visitors banned due to snow
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Personnel working on Fort Drum have been asked to not report on December 26, according to Fort Drum’s website. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a “Do Not Report Order” for all non-essential military and civilian personnel scheduled to work on Monday, December 26. According to the posting, this is due to extreme snowfall in and around Fort Drum.
Lewis County woman accused of vandalism in Lowville, Troopers say
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is accused of vandalism in the town of Lowville, authorities say. Cindy L. Miller, 39, of Lowville, NY was arrested early Tuesday by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree. According to...
What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics
(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape. Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
