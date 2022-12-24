Read full article on original website
Finneas defends Billie Eilish over 10 year age gap with boyfriend
Finneas has defended Billie Eilish over her 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The 25-year-old musician has defended his younger sister Billie, 21, after someone reposted one of his TikTok videos and criticised her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman. On Monday (26.12.22), he replied: "I want my sister to...
Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding
Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals
Ariana Grande has sent a stack of Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals. The pop star started the tradition of posting gifts to youngsters under the care of doctors in the UK city after her 2017 concert there was marred by a terrorist attack which killed 22 people - and she made sure plenty of presents for sick youngsters were delivered to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital this year.
Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be ‘scared‘ by Kanye West
Kim Kardashian fears her future boyfriends will be “scared” by her ex-husband Kanye West. She shared her concerns on Monday’s episode (26.12.22) of the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast, and said she didn’t think it was “fair” to put any man in that position.
Who are the most Googled stars of 2022?
In a world of rolling news, constant clicks and thirst for celebrity gossip, it takes something special for a handful of stars to become the most sought after on Google. From the passing of Queen Elizabeth to a gripping court battle between a once happy husband and wife, these are the most searched stars of 2022...
I've been rejected a lot during my career, says Lily Collins
Lily Collins "got rejected a lot" at the beginning of her career. The 33-year-old actress - who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman - insists she's had to overcome rejection to reach the top of her industry. Lily shared: "I definitely got rejected...
Ryan Reynolds loved family snowball fights
Ryan Reynolds loved trying to “murder” his brothers during his childhood Christmas holidays. The 46-year-old star admitted some of his “fondest memories” are of the epic snowball fights he and his siblings used to have when the cold weather hit in Canada. He said: “As a...
Iron Maiden release tour documentary
Iron Maiden have released a new mini-documentary for their 'Legacy Of The Beast’ tour. The band's frontman Bruce Dickinson acts as a guide for the two-piece doc 'Behind The Scenes With Bruce', which runs for a total of 18 minutes. In the behind-the-scenes episodes, Bruce gives fans an insight...
Vogue Williams excited for ‘peaceful’ Christmas break
Vogue Williams is “thrilled” to be having a “peaceful” festive break. The 37-year-old model, her husband Spencer Matthews, and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and eight-month-old Otto are at Glen Affric, the former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star’s dad’s Highlands estate until the new year, and the blonde beauty is delighted because they’re getting some much-needed “wholesome” family time.
Adam Scott admits to battling 'rabid insecurities'
Adam Scott continues to battle "rabid" insecurities about his career. The 49-year-old actor has starred in a host of successful shows, including 'Big Little Lies', 'The Good Place' and 'Severance' - but Adam continues to fight against his own self-doubts. He shared: "I started out doing background work in the...
Kendrick Lamar reveals why he keeps off social media
Kendrick Lamar is largely mute on social media because he doesn't want to brag about "how good" he is. The hip-hop megastar - who is a devout Christian - wouldn't want to get "lost in [his] ego" using apps like Instagram. He told New York Times: “My social media, most...
Queen Consort Camilla isn’t ‘stuffy’
Queen Consort Camilla has been branded the “least stuffy queen in history”. The former Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to King Charles, has been praised for her down-to-earth nature by author Gyles Brandreth, who she has known since she was a teenager, and the writer believes she has the right qualities for her position in the royal family.
