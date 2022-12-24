Giants players believed to be at Mall of America during deadly shooting

The Giants are in Minnesota for their Saturday game against the Vikings.

Some members of the New York Giants, who are in Minnesota for their Saturday game against the Vikings, are believed to have been inside the Mall of America when a deadly shooting happened Friday night.

Pat Hanlon, the Giants' executive vice president of communications, told the Associated Press that some players were believed to have been in the mall when gunshots rang out inside the Nordstrom store.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon told the AP.

The shooting was the result of a fist fight that happened on the first level inside Nordstrom, with Bloomington police chief Booker Hodges saying five to nine people were fighting when someone pulled a gun and fatally shot a 19-year-old man.

No arrests have been made.

The Giants are staying at a hotel adjacent to the Mall of America, which was the site of numerous Super Bowl festivities, including the home for Radio Row, when Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl in February 2018.

Friday night's shooting was the third inside the Mall of America in the past year. Last New Year's Eve two people were injured in a shooting, and this past August injuries were avoided when multiple shots were fired during an altercation at the Nike store inside the mega mall.

Another incident in August saw a 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery inside the mall with an AR-15-style rifle .