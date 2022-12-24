ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels

Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
2022 roundup: 11 business features from Leander, Cedar Park

Laura Rugh, along with her husband, John, create peel-and-stick paint samples, which they sell to their customers at Rugh Design. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Leander, Cedar Park and North Austin areas throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Peter Pan Mini Golf celebrates 75 years of simple fun

The self-described quirky business began after World War II, (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Anyone who considers themselves an Austinite is likely familiar with the 25-foot lime green T-Rex gracing Peter Pan Mini Golf on Barton Springs Road. The self-described quirky business began after World War II, when the original owner...
AUSTIN, TX
2022 roundup: 11 business features from Georgetown

The taproom crew at Rentsch Brewery includes, from left, Julian Newman, General Manager Matt Davis and Assistant Manager Will Hickman. (Community Impact staff) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Georgetown area throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year. January:...
GEORGETOWN, TX
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries

The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
City sales tax revenue described as a roller coaster since 2020

According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the total sales tax collection in fiscal year 2021-22 has increased by 6.1%. (Community Impact staff) Sales tax revenue for the city of New Braunfels has gone through a bit of a roller coaster ride, from a period of economic resilience during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to other factors this year causing a fall in revenue, city officials said.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Country Life Wine & Spirits open in Kyle

Country Life Wine & Spirits opened in December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Country Life Wine & Sprits opened in early December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. The shop sells liquor, beer, wine and other drinks, including soda and juice. 512-262-0487. Zara joined...
KYLE, TX
