CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels
Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
Local jewelers Anvil + Aura use the natural world to give custom designs life
From Left: Anvil Aura shop owners Andrea Moore and Tiva Rose opened their custom jewelry store in the Hill Country Galleria in May 2020. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Customized handmade jewelry store Anvil + Aura in the Hill Country Galleria is owned by two Austin women who have decades of combined experience in designing and creating jewelry.
2022 roundup: 11 business features from Leander, Cedar Park
Laura Rugh, along with her husband, John, create peel-and-stick paint samples, which they sell to their customers at Rugh Design. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Leander, Cedar Park and North Austin areas throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year.
Peter Pan Mini Golf celebrates 75 years of simple fun
The self-described quirky business began after World War II, (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Anyone who considers themselves an Austinite is likely familiar with the 25-foot lime green T-Rex gracing Peter Pan Mini Golf on Barton Springs Road. The self-described quirky business began after World War II, when the original owner...
2022 roundup: 11 business features from Georgetown
The taproom crew at Rentsch Brewery includes, from left, Julian Newman, General Manager Matt Davis and Assistant Manager Will Hickman. (Community Impact staff) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Georgetown area throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year. January:...
Austin's affordable housing portfolio grows in Hyde Park and South, East Austin
Austin's acquisitions included the 12-unit Siesta complex in Hyde Park. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's income-restricted affordable housing inventory got a boost in December after City Council voted to dedicate millions of dollars to new and existing living spaces across town. Action taken at the Dec. 1 and 8 meetings of...
The Lanes at Oslo apartment complex underway in San Marcos at former Country Inn & Suites site
The Lanes at OLSO apartment complex is expected to open February 2023 at 1560 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Utah-based development company Mountain Classic Real Estate, Inc. is transforming the former Country Inn & Suites by Radisson into a new apartment complex called The Lanes at OSLO. MCRE...
Best of 2022: Check out the 10 most-read news stories in New Braunfels
One of the top local stories in 2022 was the resignation of Andrew Kim as Comal ISD Superintendent and John Chapman III being chosen to take over the position. (Community Impact file photo) From a new Comal ISD superintendent to local business and development news, here are the 10 most-read...
A guide to navigating Texas Hill Country wines: How to pick a bottle, native grapes and local wineries
The vineyards at Fall Creek Vineyards in November. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Texas ranks fifth in the United States for wine production, said Colleen Myles, specialist of Texas wine and Texas State University professor. Estimated at $13 billion, the industry in Texas brings in tourists to its approximate 4,500 acres of vineyards. The Dripping Springs area, known as the gateway to the Hill Country, has become a travel destination thanks to wineries with tourists visiting vineyards, hotels and local businesses.
Best of 2022: 11 local businesses featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Dogs have open fields and a pool to play in at My Buddy's Pet Resort. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As 2022 draws to a close, take a look back at the 11 businesses featured in our print edition from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle. JANUARY: My Buddy's Pet Resort (San Marcos)
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
Next Gen Mu Sool offers Korean martial arts training in Southwest Austin
Kids classes are a balance of a challenging curriculum and a fun atmosphere to promote growth and learning. (Courtesy Next Gen Mu Sool) Ricky Garcia and his wife, Meghan, both fifth-degree masters and co-founders of Next Gen Mu Sool, have been training students in martial arts for more than 20 years.
Blue Water Homecare and Hospice in Leander marks five years in December
Based in Leander, Blue Water Homecare and Hospice specializes in 24-hour private in-home care and essential services for senior citizens. (Courtesy Pexels) On Dec. 17, Blue Water Homecare and Hospice in Leander celebrated its five-year anniversary. Blue Water Homecare and Hospice offers essential services and 24-hour private in-home care to...
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
City sales tax revenue described as a roller coaster since 2020
According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, the total sales tax collection in fiscal year 2021-22 has increased by 6.1%. (Community Impact staff) Sales tax revenue for the city of New Braunfels has gone through a bit of a roller coaster ride, from a period of economic resilience during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to other factors this year causing a fall in revenue, city officials said.
Lakeway Activity Center offers special clubs, classes for local seniors
From left: Administrative Assistant Kat Grady and Manager Dallas Gorman work alongside Senior Administrative Assistant Alisha Osborne and Parks & Recreation Director Andra Bennett on programming. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The Lakeway Activity Center is a multiuse facility owned and operated by the city to promote social, civic and recreational activities.
Country Life Wine & Spirits open in Kyle
Country Life Wine & Spirits opened in December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Country Life Wine & Sprits opened in early December at 4520 FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle. The shop sells liquor, beer, wine and other drinks, including soda and juice. 512-262-0487. Zara joined...
5 New Braunfels businesses to hold grand openings in 2023
Some of the cheesecake-in-a-jar flavors include blueberry white chocolate, cookies and cream, and toffee turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) As the region continues to boom with economic growth, several businesses are planning to hold grand openings in New Braunfels in 2023. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso. Laika Cheesecake and Espresso...
Little Land of Austin offers pediatric therapy, recreation in The Domain
The business also offers art and music classes as well as camps and parents night out. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Little Land of Austin, a business that provides pediatric therapy and a play gym, opened in August at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 128, Austin, at The Domain near Jump Gymnastics. Little...
