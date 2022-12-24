Read full article on original website
Related
wjle.com
Brittany Lynn Schemmer
Ms. Brittany Lynn Schemmer, age 37 of Smithville, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Ms. Schemmer was born on September 6, 1985 in Nashville, TN to her parents, Joseph Blossom & Cindy Furline Lloyd. She was a member of the Smithville Church of God & was formerly employed at Shiroki North America.
wjle.com
Local Political Red Wave Among Top Stories of 2022 in DeKalb County
A local red wave politically for Republicans, a man indicted for first degree murder in the fatal hammer beating of his girlfriend, a teen arrested for aggravated arson and first degree murder in the death of his father, other headlining crimes and court decisions, fatal crashes, the loss of life in bizarre lake episodes, missing persons, destructive fires, floods, winter storms, COVID, school coaching and principal changes, and even a super bowl championship for a local pee wee Junior Pro football team were among the top news stories of the year for 2022 in DeKalb County but there were many more.
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
everythingnash.com
Jake Hoot to Perform Benefit Show For Cookeville’s The Exceptional Bean
Jake Hoot is lending his time and talents for a worthwhile cause. The Season 17 winner of The Voice will perform a benefit show on February 18, supporting The Exceptional Bean, a coffee shop in Cookeville, Tennessee, located about 80 miles outside of Nashville, which employs individuals with various disabilities.
wjle.com
Alexandria Mayor Lloyd Dyer Has Passed Away After Only Four Months in Office
Four months after taking office as Alexandria Mayor, Lloyd Dyer has died. Mayor Dyer passed away on Friday, December 23 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. Dyer had been involved in Alexandria city government for several years serving as Alderman, Vice Mayor, and Mayor. He was elected to his first 4-year...
Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire
A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.
wjle.com
Legendary Former DCHS Basketball Coach Harold Luna Has Died
Legendary former high school basketball coach Harold Luna passed away Monday at NHC Healthcare Center in Smithville at the age of 85. Luna coached both boys and girls at DeKalb County High School from 1964-69, then began coaching the boys program only until 1984. His total record was 516-179. Mr....
wvlt.tv
Family member remembers loved ones lost in Cumberland Co. fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family member of those who died in an early-morning fire in Cumberland County Monday shared memories of the loved ones they lost. “You just don’t believe it,” said Crystal Dossett, who lost her sister, Melissa, in the fire. Officials with the Cumberland...
5 Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Murfreesboro
Ring in 2023 with fun and style at one of these six events. They range from a laid back time among friends at a brewery to a glitzy and glamorous party with lots of dancing and even supporting a great cause. There is a way for everyone to get the party started and celebrate the coming of the new year.
wbwn.com
Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker
Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
crossvillenews1st.com
THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY
The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
ucbjournal.com
CRMC outpatient pharmacy has new home
Cookeville – The Cookeville Regional Medical Center outpatient pharmacy has moved. It is now located on Hickory Avenue across from the Frontline Food Park. The pharmacy will be closed until Jan. 2. On Jan. 3, the it will re-open with new hours. Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon. to Fri. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat.
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
Brentwood teen found unresponsive lives to share her story, calls life ‘a masterpiece’
A Brentwood family says it's nothing short of a miracle that their teen is alive after finding her unresponsive. The junior endured chemo and proton therapy but her foundation of faith kept her grounded as she faced her toughest battle yet.
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee family pokes fun at winter 'panic buying' with bread loaf snow sculpture
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Bread and milk: they're the hardest things to find in grocery stores when a winter storm is looming. As snow fell across Middle Tennessee over Christmas weekend, one family in Macon County skipped the traditional snowman and built a "tribute to bread" snow sculpture.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities
The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City School Students Headed Back to School Soon - Growth on West Side Continues
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro City School Students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, January 4th after a long winter break. Rutherford County School Students return to class the very same day (January 4th). In the City Schools, Communications Director Lisa Trail told WGNS news…. She also highlighted the ability of...
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
WKRN
Man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. Teens escape youth facility. Multiple teens are on the run after escaping...
Comments / 0