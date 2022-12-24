ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

wjle.com

Brittany Lynn Schemmer

Ms. Brittany Lynn Schemmer, age 37 of Smithville, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Ms. Schemmer was born on September 6, 1985 in Nashville, TN to her parents, Joseph Blossom & Cindy Furline Lloyd. She was a member of the Smithville Church of God & was formerly employed at Shiroki North America.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Local Political Red Wave Among Top Stories of 2022 in DeKalb County

A local red wave politically for Republicans, a man indicted for first degree murder in the fatal hammer beating of his girlfriend, a teen arrested for aggravated arson and first degree murder in the death of his father, other headlining crimes and court decisions, fatal crashes, the loss of life in bizarre lake episodes, missing persons, destructive fires, floods, winter storms, COVID, school coaching and principal changes, and even a super bowl championship for a local pee wee Junior Pro football team were among the top news stories of the year for 2022 in DeKalb County but there were many more.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
everythingnash.com

Jake Hoot to Perform Benefit Show For Cookeville’s The Exceptional Bean

Jake Hoot is lending his time and talents for a worthwhile cause. The Season 17 winner of The Voice will perform a benefit show on February 18, supporting The Exceptional Bean, a coffee shop in Cookeville, Tennessee, located about 80 miles outside of Nashville, which employs individuals with various disabilities.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Legendary Former DCHS Basketball Coach Harold Luna Has Died

Legendary former high school basketball coach Harold Luna passed away Monday at NHC Healthcare Center in Smithville at the age of 85. Luna coached both boys and girls at DeKalb County High School from 1964-69, then began coaching the boys program only until 1984. His total record was 516-179. Mr....
SMITHVILLE, TN
wbwn.com

Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker

Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
NASHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY

The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

CRMC outpatient pharmacy has new home

Cookeville – The Cookeville Regional Medical Center outpatient pharmacy has moved. It is now located on Hickory Avenue across from the Frontline Food Park. The pharmacy will be closed until Jan. 2. On Jan. 3, the it will re-open with new hours. Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon. to Fri. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat.
COOKEVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $2.759M Beautiful Custom Home in Gallatin, TN Features Elegant Interior and Amazing Amenities

The Estate in Gallatin is a luxurious home offering privacy in a lakefront golf community now available for sale. This home located at 1440 Rozella Way, Gallatin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,692 square feet of living spaces. Call Shannon Draper (615 924-5085) – Reliant Realty ERA Powered (615 859-7150) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man killed in head-on crash on West End Avenue

A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night. Teens escape youth facility. Multiple teens are on the run after escaping...
NASHVILLE, TN

