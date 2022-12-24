Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported in Albany Christmas house fire
No injuries were reported in a fire on Christmas morning in Albany. Dougherty County police and the Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2800 block of Barnaby Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Christmas day. Albany Fire Department officials say that the neighbor saw smoke and called...
WALB 10
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days. WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.
The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy
ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need. Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue...
WALB 10
Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re slowly thawing out as warmer air returns. Wednesday afternoon sunny and seasonal with highs low-mid 60s. Tonight, some passing clouds and not as cold lows upper 30s around 40 with patchy fog. Thursday just as nice sunny but warmer as highs top the upper...
wfxl.com
Albany transit schedule changes during holiday season
The Albany Transportation Department has released its holiday transit schedule. Below are the changes that riders should be aware of as we head into the holiday season:. December 24: The last run will be at 2:15 p.m. December 26: Closed in observance of Christmas Day. December 31: The last run...
WALB 10
APD increasing patrols for New Year’s travel
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nation is gearing up for another holiday travel period. Law enforcement agencies hope this New Year’s is not a deadly one on Georgia roads. “We are actually increasing our patrol during this holiday season. Special operation during a 24-hour period that is going on,” Sylah Ferguson, Albany Police Department public information officer, said.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
What a relief it is: $100 million pledge for Albany sewer system excites city officials
ALBANY — What a difference $100 million makes. With news that the city of Albany has been authorized sufficient funding to complete the first phase of renovating its sewage system, city officials are breathing a bit easier. While the authorization, contained in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We start this Wednesday morning off fairly cold again, but we warm up quickly in the afternoon with highs rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the entire day across the area. No more freezing lows in the mornings for now. Staying dry and warm for Thursday as we start our highs in the 70s, but rain arrives as soon as Friday. This could include a thunderstorm, but for now, instability for severe weather will be possible but is limited to the late-week rainfall. Rain will be heavy at times through New Year’s Eve (Saturday), but we should be drier by the start of 2023. More rain arrives in the middle of the first week of January 2023.
actionnews5.com
‘People look after each other here’: Town rallies around 8-year-old with rare cancer
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) – A Georgia community has come together to support a young cancer patient and her family. On Oct. 7, 8-year-old Rhealynn Mills, who also goes by Rhea, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer, which is a bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. Trey...
WALB 10
End of year warm and wet
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the 5th consecutive morning, lows dropped below freezing into the mid-upper 20s Tuesday. Tonight, temperatures head back into the 20s for another subfreezing night which will be the last of the year. A warming trend is under way as the arctic air relaxes and pushes out. Warmer day by day with lows in the upper 30s Thursday then into the 50s and 60s by Saturday while highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s the end of the week through the holiday weekend.
WALB 10
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a lottery ticket burglar believed to have hit two convenience stores in three days. The burglary suspect is wanted in connection to what police said is a “smash and grab” incident at Homerun Foods in the 3300 block of Gillionville Road. It is believed that the suspect through a brick through the front door early Wednesday morning, and took around $600 worth of scratch-off tickets. Police said the suspected burglar is also sought in connection to another robbery on Gillionville Road at the College Corner Convenience Store. It is unclear how many tickets the burglar got away with in that incident.
WALB 10
Clouds returns with subfreezing temps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re coming off the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years. The Arctic Blast arrived as the holiday period started. Since Christmas Eve lows have dropped below freezing for four consecutive nights with three of those in the 10s. Sunshine has provided little warmth with highs ranging from the 30s into the upper 40s Monday.
WALB 10
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary at College Corner Convenience Store on Gillionville Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect took lottery tickets and run away, according to the police...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
One dead, one arrested in Albany racing incident
ALBANY — One Albany man who was taking part in a racing incident has died and another has been arrested after the pair were involved in an early-morning collision. An Albany Police Department release said Jamil Wright, 31, died from injuries that were the result of a collision with Lee Walters, also 31, as the two were racing on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.
vanishinggeorgia.com
C. M. Copeland Workshop, Fitzgerald
C. M. Copeland (15 July 1916-4 February 2000) was a brilliant wood carver, best known for his sculptures of wildlife made with cypress knees. He was often referred to as “The Happy Wood Carver”. He was also a banjo picker and folk singer, who had a radio show on local radio station WBHB with Wimpy Fowler, The Wimpy and Jigs Show.
Phoebe encourages primary care commitment in new year
ALBANY — Those who don’t have a primary care provider they see at least once a year are encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to find one in 2023. Studies show adults with primary care are significantly more likely to fill needed prescriptions, get preventive care and receive high-value care such as cancer screenings — all of which lead to better health outcomes and longer lives.
Comments / 0