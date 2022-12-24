ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We start this Wednesday morning off fairly cold again, but we warm up quickly in the afternoon with highs rising into the upper 50s and low 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the entire day across the area. No more freezing lows in the mornings for now. Staying dry and warm for Thursday as we start our highs in the 70s, but rain arrives as soon as Friday. This could include a thunderstorm, but for now, instability for severe weather will be possible but is limited to the late-week rainfall. Rain will be heavy at times through New Year’s Eve (Saturday), but we should be drier by the start of 2023. More rain arrives in the middle of the first week of January 2023.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO